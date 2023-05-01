Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been increased. The change will take effect as per 2 May 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 138,592,090 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 37,180 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 138,629,270 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Exercise prices: USD 19.27 - 311 shares USD 124.40 - 2 shares USD 0 - 36,867 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66