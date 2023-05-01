Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 May 2023. ISIN: DK0060854669 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ringkjøbing Landbobank --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 28,379,666 shares (DKK 28,379,666) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 888,327 shares (DKK 888,327) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 27,491,339 shares (DKK 27,491,339) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RILBA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3292 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66