A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Partners with HaStok to Deploy 1,000 Smart Carts to their 40 Locations Nationwide

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ) is proud to announce a new customer partnership with HaStok Concept Ltd. ("Hastok"), one of Israel's leading home design and household essentials chain with 40 stores across the country. The partnership marks a significant expansion for A2Z's smart cart solution into a new vertical outside of grocery retail.

The purchase order is for 1,000 smart carts and is comprised of an upfront payment, a guaranteed monthly payment, and a revenue share agreement on added value solutions, such as advertising.

Cust2Mate's leading-edge technology offers a superior shopping experience for HaStok's customers. Utilizing state of the art technology, every item placed in the smart cart is recognized and added to a displayed shopping list, allowing for real-time information and calculation of the total cost of the purchase. The user-friendly touch screen and charging pad provide additional convenience for customers, allowing payment without cashiers and two way communication between the retailer and its customers throughout the shopping journey.

"We are thrilled to partner with HaStok and bring the significant benefits of our smart cart solution to Hastok and their customers" said Guy Mordoch, CEO of A2Z's subsidiary, Cust2mate. "This new vertical is an exciting opportunity for A2Z to expand our reach and make shopping more convenient and efficient for consumers demonstrating value for any retail shopping, grocery and convenience stores."

Ofer Barak, CEO of HaStok, said, "We are excited to be working with A2Z to bring their innovative smart cart solution to our customers. We believe Cust2Mate will provide our customers with a seamless shopping experience and help increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, and simultaneously increase our sales and reduce our operating costs."

As part of the partnership agreement, A2Z and HaStok have also agreed to share the advertising and data revenue generated from the smart carts.

About A2Z

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

