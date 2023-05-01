Mark Cohen of Cohen Financial Group Named the Top Individual Mortgage Broker in the U.S. by National Mortgage News

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Mark Cohen, a renowned mortgage broker with over 35 years of experience, has been named the Top Individual Mortgage Broker in the United States, according to the esteemed National Mortgage News' annual rankings. This remarkable accomplishment highlights Mark's unrelenting devotion to delivering unparalleled customer service and execution.

National Mortgage News is a leading source of mortgage industry news and analysis, and their annual rankings are highly respected within the industry. "I am grateful for this recognition from National Mortgage News," said Mark Cohen. "This noteworthy achievement is only possible due to the unmatched dedication and commitment to excellence from my team, and to the many wonderful clients I've had the pleasure of serving."

Based in Beverly Hills since 1986, Mark Cohen is known for his ability to close complex deals when no one else can. His mantra - whatever it takes - is one of the reasons over 76% of his business is repeat clientele. "I am naturally competitive and driven to succeed - qualities I direct to my client's benefit to help them get the best loan terms possible," states Mark.

As the Founder and CEO of Cohen Financial Group, Mark leads his team with a mission to provide superlative customer service and best-in-class loan solutions for home and commercial purchases, refinancing, home equity, and construction loans. While Mark is recognized as a loan dealmaker at the highest end of the Southern California luxury real estate market, he lends his expertise to all homebuyers and property owners. "We work with a diverse client base throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. I look at every customer as an opportunity to build a lifelong relationship - the loan amount is inconsequential," states Mark.

In tough economic times, Mark is a hero. He is known as the go-to mortgage broker who can find a solution for any situation; rescuing thousands of panicked home buyers left stranded by struggling lenders who could not execute. His ability to leverage his long-standing relationships with banks and investors affords him the capacity to reliably close loans even when the economy is experiencing volatility.

During his prestigious career, Mark has originated over 25,500 loans totaling more than 15.75 billion dollars in volume. Mark also has the distinction of being the only mortgage broker in the U.S. to average over 1 billion dollars in loan volume on an annual basis for the past 10 years.

His success is rooted in a personal drive to put great deals together for his clients, along with an unstoppable work ethic and reputation as a trusted advisor.

As the top individual mortgage broker in the United States, Mark Cohen is well-positioned to further his impressive record of achievements.

