Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's customer acquisition, retention, and development brand, Betting Hero ("Betting Hero") has received three 2023 EGR North America Awards ("EGR Awards"), which includes Employer of the Year, Acquisition and Retention Partner of the Year and Customer Onboarding Partner of the Year.

The EGR Awards recognizes and celebrates leading online gaming companies in North America. FansUnite was initially nominated for six award categories, as previously announced on March 14, 2023.

"We are pleased to have been announced as winners of three award categories in this year's EGR North America Awards," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "The Betting Hero team continues to execute at a high level and offer outstanding support and services to our gaming partners throughout North America."

"Winning these awards is a testament to the incredible work being done by everyone involved with Betting Hero," said Jai Maw, President of Betting Hero. "Being compared with leading brands like Better Collective and PointsBet is an achievement in itself, but to beat those companies to arguably the most prestigious awards in the industry is something quite remarkable. We are excited to continue our improvement in the months and years ahead, allowing us the opportunity to win more awards like these."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite's one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates a Scottish sportsbook, McBookie. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused AmAff, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero and Props.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward- looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "potential," "should," "may," "will," "plans," "continue" or similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the future performance and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of FansUnite to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2023 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related to global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and influence of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not undertake to update or revise any forward- looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

