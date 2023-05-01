

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Global Payments Inc. (GPN):



Earnings: -$11.04 million in Q1 vs. $244.73 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q1 vs. $0.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $631.26 million or $2.40 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.30 per share Revenue: $2.29 billion in Q1 vs. $2.16 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.32 - $10.44 Full year revenue guidance: $8.635 - $8.735 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX