

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The pound dropped to 1.2514 against the dollar and 1.1182 against the franc, off its early highs of 1.2569 and 1.1242, respectively.



The pound retreated to 170.98 against the yen and 0.8785 against the euro, from its early more than 6-month high of 172.09 and a multi-week high of 0.8759, respectively.



The pound is seen finding support around 1.21 against the dollar, 1.10 against the franc, 163.00 against the yen and 0.90 against the euro.



