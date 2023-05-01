Joining forces with other exploration, technology and finance companies in a collaborative effort to increase the chances of success

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - TEAKO MINERALS CORP. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako"), is pleased to announce the creation of The Service Alliance. Valence Mining Services ("Valence"), established by Teako Minerals Corp. (See April 25, 2023 news release), will play a pivotal role in hosting The Service Alliance. The Service Alliance is a key strategy to increase the chances of success by leveraging the strengths of other exploration, technology and finance companies and creating an environment of shared knowledge and resources. The Service Alliance currently boasts eleven (11) exploration companies, three (3) technology companies, and two (2) financing companies (collectively, "Service Alliance Members").

The key aims of The Service Alliance are:

To maximize collaboration with other exploration, finance and technology companies to increase innovation within the mining sector; and

To share technical skills amongst Service Alliance Members.





Illustration 1 - Current Service Alliance Members:



Exploration Companies: 1844 Resources: (TSXV: EFF), Capella Minerals: (TSXV: CMIL), Commander Resources: (TSXV: CMD), District Metals: (TSXV: DMX), EGR Exploration: (TSXV: EGR), Ekometall Exploration Ltd.: (Private), FinEx Metals: (Private), Pegasus Resources: (TSXV: PEGA), Playfair Mining: (TSXV: PLY), Sego Resources: (TSXV: SGZ), and Teako Minerals (CSE: TMIN)

Technology Companies : Junior Mining Hub: (Private), KorrAI Technologies: (Private), and The Coring Company: (Private)

Financing Companies: Axino Capital: (Private), and FEx Group: (Private)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8258/164226_2e9083af146a1a8e_001full.jpg

About The Service Alliance:

The Service Alliance is a strategic business initiative that leverages the benefits of collaboration with other like-minded exploration companies and industries. Service Alliance Members will seek potential synergies with respect to marketing and procurement and facilitate the sharing of best practices. The Service Alliance will provide an opportunity to review and test new applications between exploration companies and technology focused members.







Illustration 2 - About The Service Alliance (read more here)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8258/164226_2e9083af146a1a8e_002full.jpg

About the Service Alliance Members:

Company Name HQ Location Ticker Symbol Exchange Website 1844 Resources Canada EFF TSX-V www.1844resources.com Axino Capital Switzerland N/A N/A www.axino.com Capella Minerals Canada CMIL TSX-V www.capellaminerals.com Commander Resources Canada CMD TSX-V www.commanderresources.com District Metals Canada DMX TSX-V www.districtmetals.com EGR Exploration Canada EGR TSX-V www.egrexploration.com Ekometall Exploration Austria N/A N/A www.emexploration.at Fex Group Austria N/A N/A www.fruchtexpress.at FinEx Metals Canada N/A N/A www.finexmetals.net Junior Mining Hub Canada N/A N/A www.juniormininghub.com KorrAI Canada N/A N/A www.korrai.com Pegasus Resources Canada PEGA TSX-V www.pegasusresourcesinc.com Playfair Mining Canada PLY TSX-V www.playfairmining.com Sego Resources Canada SGZ TSX-V www.segoresources.com Teako Minerals Canada TMIN CSE www.teakominerals.com The Coring Company Norway N/A N/A www.thecoring.com



About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp., is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a focus on creating shareholder value through exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral projects while being committed to bringing in creative innovative approaches and methodologies on a corporate and explorative level.

ON BEHALF OF TEAKO MINERALS CORP.

Sven Gollan

Chief Executive Officer

T: +43 5522 500429

E: sven.gollan@teakominerals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) Valence will play a pivotal role in hosting The Service Alliance, (b) participating Service Alliance Members will seek potential synergies with respect to marketing and procurement and facilitate the sharing of best practices, and (c) The Service Alliance will provide an opportunity to review and test new applications between exploration companies and technology focused members. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164226