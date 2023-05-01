

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Monday said a new secondary analysis from the Phase 3 study showed that 58 to 73 patients receiving lebrikizumab experienced cleared face or hand dermatitis at 16 weeks.



An additional secondary analysis further demonstrated lebrikizumab's stable and long-lasting results at one year of treatment in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), the company said.



Lilly and its partner Almirall S.A. expect regulatory decisions in the U.S. and European Union later this year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX