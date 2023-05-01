Agency Guacamole: Biolage Professional Adds Aloe- and Hyaluronic Acid-Infused Blow Dry Shaping Lotion to Its Cult-Favorite Hydra Source Collection

The new vegan, cruelty-free Hydra Source Blow Dry Shaping Lotion is infused with aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and styling polymers for weightless conditioning, heat protection and shape-memory to extend your hairstyles.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Biolage Professional, a worldwide leader in salon haircare, introduces Hydra Source Blow Dry Shaping Lotion, infused with moisture-rich aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and advanced shape-memory polymers that result in soft, touchable hairstyles that last. The Shaping Lotion keeps hair moisturized while protecting from heat styling up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and helps blowouts take less time and last longer while maintaining a cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-, mineral oil- and silicone-free formula.

Biolage Hydra Source Blow Dry Shaping Lotion

"Our Hydra Source collection is known for its ability to deeply moisturize the hair and we can't wait for consumers to try this new formula in their blowout & heat styling routines," says Aurelie Croze, assistant vice president of Biolage Professional. "The Biolage Blow Dry Shaping Lotion is unique in its ability to lock in moisture, decrease dry time and help blowouts last for days - and with a formula that adheres to Biolage's commitment to being 100% vegan and cruelty-free. We sought to create a formula that makes stiff blowouts a style of the past. Not only will this new formula give you lasting style, but your hair will be touchably soft and full of movement."

This addition to the fan-favorite Hydra Source product collection boasts nature-inspired formulas that mimic the moisture retention properties of the aloe plant, balancing moisture levels for softer, more manageable hair. The Shaping Lotion features the iconic Aromascience fragrance that Biolage is known for, helping create a unique sensorial experience during use and all day after. Ideal for all hair types, the product is packaged in a 70% PCR plastic tube.

"This product provides insurance for my clients' manes, especially when it comes to the high heat required to create red carpet-ready looks," says Cynthia Alvarez, Biolage global ambassador. "I love that I can get great shape definition, heat protection and moisture-locking in one product. As someone whose kit is heavy to lug around, I love that the Shaping Lotion combines so many products in one to lighten my load."

The Hydra Source Blow Dry Shaping Lotion will be available at Ulta Beauty, Amazon, JCPenney and Hair.com on May 1, 2023. This product is competitively priced per ounce, with an MSRP of $24. For salon professionals, this product will be priced at $12. Learn more about the brand-new Hydra Source Blow Dry Shaping Lotion at Biolage.com.

ABOUT BIOLAGE PROFESSIONAL:

In 1990, Biolage Professional was born from the mind of hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, touchable and full of movement. Since its conception, the brand has been inspired by natural ingredients and is known for its iconic white packaging and signature fragrance. Biolage Professional is recognized worldwide as a leader in salon haircare, offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals - and that reputation continues to grow. Biolage Professional is committed to consistently improving its formulas and sustainability standards, and is proud to announce that as of Aug. 1, 2022, the brand is 100% vegan, cruelty-free approved under the Leaping Bunny program by Cruelty Free International, and its signature bottles are made from post-consumer recycled plastic. We recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement, and we invite you to join us.

