LuggageToShip: Luggage to Ship Offers College Shipping and Student Storage

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Luggage to Ship Inc., an honoree of Inc 5000 and a leading shipping and storage service platform, announces its discount program for young travelers, no matter what their journey, whether moving to a new college, exploring a new city, or studying abroad. Promotion code "Travel5".

Going to college is one of the most memorable experiences for many students and families, yet college moving can be complicated. Carrying the luggage, checking in and claiming baggage at airport, hauling suitcases and boxes down to the campus, all can make college moving a difficult journey.

Luggage to Ship is proud to be among the 5000 Inc honorees and to be the top service provider for student travelling and college moving, helping thousands of students transport their luggage to and from college between every single semester. Luggage to Ship understands your needs and makes your big move to college easier. Simply book and pay online - it only takes a few short moments to place your order. You can arrange the shipment to be picked up on a day that suits you, and we will collect your items and deliver them directly to your college. You can bypass bag check and luggage claim, and travel hassle free by knowing your luggage and boxes will be already waiting for you at your destination. Luggage to Ship also offers convenient storage between college terms. You can have the boxes picked up from the campus, and have the boxes delivered to you when you are back to the campus.

There is a lot of information about college moving and here are some tips. Plan the college move in day and prepare for the college moving checklist.

- Familiarize yourself with your college moving day guidelines

- Get to know how your college is handling the coronavirus

- Remember to pack the college dorm essentials

- Coordinate with your roommate

- Ship your luggage or boxes ahead of your travel

Reasons to use Luggagetoship.com today:

- Hassle-free travel

- Low-cost shipping for students

- Quick and easy-to-book, tech-based system

- Door to door service

- Online tracking

- 24 / 7 unparalleled customer service

- Online chat or call free of charge

About Luggage to Ship Inc.

Beyond Shipping, Moving, and Storage

LuggageToShip.com is an IoT shipping and storage service platform that is embracing changes, and transforming the shipping, traveling, and storage industries. Luggage To Ship's door-to-door luggage and box delivery service allows you to travel or move to your destination hands-free. Ship luggage or boxes before the journey and let your belongings waiting for you at your destination.

Luggage To Ship, an honoree of Inc 5000, is among one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Its leading and tech-enabled online platform provides shipping, moving, and storage of luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis, and snowboards to domestic and international. By leveraging a global network of shipping partners, innovative technology, and unparalleled customer care, Luggage to Ship built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow clients to generate pricing, securely book online and track shipping, moving, and storage at real-time, and to instantly identify the most reliable, convenient, and cost-effective method for each individual booking. Learn more at https://www.luggagetoship.com/

