Region 2 of Overeaters Anonymous via New Campaign Shares Hope, Strength, and Experience with Those Struggling with Compulsive Eating

TORRANCE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Region 2 of Overeaters Anonymous, Inc., (OA R2) comprised of California, Hawaii, Mexico and parts of Nevada, is pleased to announce the launch of its new marketing communications and social media program, including the creation of OA R2's logo and new Facebook page.

These new investments in marketing communications, delivered by its new agency of record, Ripple Effect Communications, further position OA R2 to reach compulsive eaters in the geographies they serve, including the 25%-35% of the U.S. population classified as "overweight to obese."

OA R2's aim in capturing greater media attention and social media presence is to reach all those struggling with disordered eating of any kind and the resulting physical symptoms (such as obesity), including food obsession and addiction, binge eating, bulimia, anorexia, and other compulsive food behaviors.

"We are invigorated by our new marketing initiatives. For many, the difficulty with maintaining a healthy weight or good eating habits isn't simply a matter of willpower, but rather symptoms of a deeper problem that the OA fellowship and program of recovery can help address. Whatever your challenge is around food, the fellowship of OA R2 is here for you! We are united in our commitment to extend the hand and heart of OA to all who have a desire to stop eating compulsively," said Lynn K., OA R2 Treasurer and former Chair.

The refreshed branding reflects its commitment to fellowship, inclusivity, diversity, and recovery. The new logo will be revealed at the close of the 2023 Overeaters Anonymous Region 2 Convention, taking place at the Hilton Orange County in Costa Mesa, California (July 7-9, 2023). OA R2 events have historically seen registrations of up to 1,000 attendees. In addition to the new Facebook page, the convention registration page for both in-person or virtual attendance has also just gone live.

About Overeaters Anonymous

Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating. The first meeting was held in 1960 in Los Angeles, California. Today, approximately 6,500 OA groups meet in over 75 countries with more than 60,000 members find physical, emotional, and spiritual recovery from compulsive eating through the 12-Step Program of Recovery OA offers. Region 2 of OA is comprised of California, Hawaii, Mexico and parts of Nevada.

OA welcomes everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for members; they are self-supporting through our own contributions, neither soliciting nor accepting outside donations. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organization, political movement, ideology or religious doctrine; takes no position on outside issues. Its members' primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and to carry this message of recovery to those who still suffer. More information can be found at www.oar2.org.

