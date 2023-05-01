George Town, Cayman Island--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - Blofin, the premier perpetual futures exchange, has been added to CoinMarketCap's exchange category, the world's largest crypto asset tracking website. This move aims at increasing the exchange's visibility and adoption. It comes after a remarkable increase in community members and daily trading volume since its launch in January. The exchange's 24-hour trading volume currently stands at over 300 million dollars.

Meeting the standards of CoinMarketCap(CMC), Blofin has implemented five different security measures to protect users' assets. These include partnering with Fireblocks to offer liability insurance coverage, drawing on decentralized Merkle Tree verification to prove users' funds in the platform's reserve, using Wallet as a Service (WaaS) to keep users' assets in third-party custody, and adopting KYT solution from AnChain for monitoring security, risk, and compliance.

Before listing to the CMC, Blofin has also posted its financial data on Nansen as part of its Proof of Reserves (PoR) report to ensure transparency and user confidence. As per Nansen's data, Blofin's net worth has surpassed 5 million US dollars, with USDT representing 30.03% and USDC representing 21.18% of the total. To encapsulate resilience and transparency, Blofin committed to providing monthly updates on the PoR data to offer customers full assurance regarding the company's financial stability and the safety of the users' investments.

Matt, CEO of Blofin, shared the news on Twitter, stating, "It's our great pleasure to receive confirmation from the best tracking website in the world. Thanks to all the users who like Blofin and their trust in us, we have achieved what we have today. Blofin will continue to pursue our mission and vision, further improve the trading and user experience, and provide the most reliable product to a wider audience. This is just the beginning."

Functions of Blofin - A Premier Crypto Futures Exchange

Blofin is a focused crypto futures exchange that prioritizes the smooth operation of its platform. It carefully manages the liquidity on the platform while handling the tedious task of filling out numerous price-feeding sites. By taking care of these details, Blofin ensures that its users can focus on their trading strategies without worrying about technical or administrative issues.

The exchange offers a comprehensive range of functionalities to help investors trade crypto futures with ease and confidence. Specifically, users can:

Trade 59 perpetual contracts margined in Tether

Track and analyze real-time market prices and contract information with pragmatic features

Check the most trending crypto news within the network

Securely deposit and withdraw token assets in the wallet for an instant account

Copy the operations from the top-notch master traders in the world

To experience the innovative power of Blofin, please go to the Blofin website or download the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to trade easily on the go.

About Blofin

Blofin is a cryptocurrency futures trading exchange where users can get into cryptocurrency futures trading in an exciting and rewarding way. On Jan. 12th, 2023, Blofin launched its futures trading exchange platform packed with pragmatic security measures, including AI-powered algorithms, infrastructure, analysis, and more. Designed to offer all users an equal, transparent, and highly effective trading experience, Blofin is now inviting the best and brightest futures traders to join its pioneering program. Blofin team consists of serial entrepreneurs, executives from the traditional finance industry, professional traders, risk control professionals, and more.

