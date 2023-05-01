Sky Limited - Launch of Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding U.S.$1,250,000,000 3.750 per cent. Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT AND/OR LOCATED IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

LONDON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Limited (the "Company"), a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding U.S.$1,250,000,000 3.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 (the "Notes"), for the consideration described below.

Title of Security

CUSIP

Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding

Consideration(1)









Maturity Date







Treasury

Reference Security





Bloomberg

Reference

Page(2)







Fixed

Spread 3.750% Senior Unsecured

Notes due 2024

111013AL2

and

G15632AP0

$1,250,000,000

To be determined at

the Price

Determination

Time(3)

September 16,

2024

0.375% due

September 15, 2024

FIT4

+25 bps

____________________________ (1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered before the Expiration Time (as defined below), not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase. In addition to the applicable consideration, all holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from, and including, the last interest payment date up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (as defined below). (2) The Bloomberg Reference Page is provided for convenience only. To the extent any Bloomberg Reference Page changes prior to the Price Determination Time (as defined below), the Joint Dealer Managers referred to below will quote the applicable Treasury Reference Security from the updated Bloomberg Reference Page. (3) The consideration offered per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer will be determined by the Joint Dealer Managers referred to below in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) by reference to the fixed spread specified above plus the yield based on the bid-side price of the Treasury Reference Security specified above as quoted on the Bloomberg Reference Page specified above at 11:00 a.m., New York City time (such time, the "Price Determination Time") on May 5, 2023.

The tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 5, 2023, unless extended or earlier terminated (the "Expiration Time"). Holders who have validly tendered their Notes may withdraw such Notes at any time at or prior to the Expiration Time. The Guaranteed Delivery Date is May 9, 2023. The Company expects to pay the applicable consideration for Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time on May 10, 2023, the third business day following the Expiration Time (the "Settlement Date"). The tender offer is conditioned upon satisfaction of certain conditions, but is not conditioned upon any minimum amount of Notes being tendered.

The complete terms and conditions of the tender offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 1, 2023 (the "Offer to Purchase") and in the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, along with any amendments and supplements thereto, which holders are urged to read carefully before making any decision with respect to the tender offer. The Company has retained Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC to act as Joint Dealer Managers in connection with the tender offer. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc. (the "Tender and Information Agent"), by phone at +1(212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers) or +1(877) 487-5045 (all others), by email at cmcsa@dfking.com or online at https://www.dfking.com/cmcsa. Questions regarding the tender offer may also be directed to the Joint Dealer Managers as set forth below:

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. 1 Columbus Circle New York, NY 10019 Attention: Liability Management Group

Toll-Free: +1 (866) 627-0391 Collect: +1 (212) 250-2955 TD Securities (USA) LLC 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor New York, NY 10017 Attention: Liability Management Group

Toll Free: +1 (866) 584-2096

Collect: +1 (212) 827 2842 Email: LM@tdsecurities.com

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The tender offer is being made only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to Purchase and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The tender offer is not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction where the laws require the tender offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the tender offer will be made by the Joint Dealer Managers on behalf of the Company. None of the Company, the Tender and Information Agent or the Joint Dealer Managers, nor any of their respective affiliates, makes any recommendation as to whether holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Notes in response to the tender offer.

About Sky Limited

Sky is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Sky's principal executive office is located at Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD United Kingdom. Sky's telephone number is +44 0333 100 0333.

Legal Entity Identifier

Sky Limited 2138003TS48MQKF4BZ29

