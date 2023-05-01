REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SatixFy Communications Ltd. ("SatixFy") (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house developed chipsets, today announced its consolidated financial results for the full year 2022.

Ido Gur, CEO of SatixFy, commented: "In 2022, we navigated a change in leadership amidst challenges brought in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent supply chain constraints. Despite those challenges, we continued to invest in R&D, including advancing our satellite communication systems and chipsets."

Continued Mr. Gur, "Since being appointed the new CEO of SatixFy, together with my management team we have undertaken a comprehensive strategic review. In an effort to align our current expense level with our revenues, we have instituted a headcount reduction to streamline our operations. We have shifted SatixFy's focus to concentrate on key growth areas - chips, OBP and payloads in the space industry and high-end mobile terminals including the IFC market. At the same time, SatixFy is committed to building a strong management team to drive our long-term strategy forward and we have recruited some key C-level executives who will bring strong experience and industry knowledge to our organization. Looking out through 2023, from a strategic perspective we are increasing our focus on execution. We expect to release some important products by year-end including the release of two flagship space-grade ASICs and a revolutionary IFC terminal product. At the same time, we are working on some major satellite projects which we believe will come to fruition in the coming quarters.

"Our position as a leading fabless semiconductor company that focuses on chip design, producing some of the most advanced chips today for satcom applications, enables us to bring cutting-edge solutions to the market. I believe SatixFy is poised for strong growth over the coming years. For 2023, we anticipate growth in revenue and an improvement in the bottom line with a reduction in losses," concluded Mr. Gur.

Full Year 2022 Results

Revenues were $10.6 million in 2022, compared with $21.7 million in 2021. Ongoing macro-level events, including supply-chain constraints across the satellite industry, resulted in order delays and project cancellations by certain current and prospective customers. Furthermore, management changes due to the passing of the Company's founder and CEO during 2022 impacted the Company's execution during 2022.

Gross profit was $6.1 million (57.7% of revenues) in 2022, compared with $12.9 million (59.3% of revenues) in 2021.

In terms of operating expenses, research and development (R&D) expenses, net, amounted to $16.8 million in 2022 compared with $17.9 million in 2021. Selling and marketing expenses were $2.3 million in 2022 compared with $1.8 million in 2021. General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $9.2 million in 2022 compared with $3.7 million in 2021. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily a result of costs incurred by the Company becoming a public company in 2022, including costs related to director and officer liability insurance, director's fees and public company-related auditing and compliance costs.

Operating loss was $22.3 million in 2022, compared with $10.6 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $17.5 million in 2022, compared with $10.4 million in 2021

Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2022 was $397.8 million compared with a net loss of $17.0 million in 2021.

The total net loss included a number of one-time factors, as follows:

A $318 million non-cash expense incurred in connection with the business combination of SatixFy with Endurance, which constituted a share-based transaction pursuant to IFRS 2 (share-based payments). Under GAAP rules, the share listing expense was calculated as the excess of the fair value of the equity instruments issued by Endurance over the fair value of the identified net assets contributed by the Company in the business combination valued based on a year-end share price of $7.70 per share;

$37 million non-cash finance expense, reflecting the revaluation of a derivative contract relating to the transactions under a Forward Purchase Agreement entered into as part of the business combination process by Endurance, SatixFy, Merger Sub and certain sellers in October 2022; and

A $5.5 million one-time income recognition due to a life insurance payment associated with the passing of the Company's founder and former CEO, Mr. Yoel Gat.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for 2022 was $22.5 million, compared with $10.6 million in 2021.

Cash used in operating activities was $31.5 million in 2022, compared with $5.9 million in 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were $11.9 million as of December 31, 2022, compared with $3.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

About SatixFy

SatixFy develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems, including satellite payloads, user terminals and modems, based on powerful chipsets that it develops in house.

SatixFy's products include modems that feature Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Fully Electronically Steered Multi Beam Antennas (ESMA) that support the advanced communications standard DVB-S2X. SatixFy's innovative ASICs improve the overall performance of satellite communications systems, reduce the weight and power requirements of terminals and payloads, and save real estate for gateway equipment. SatixFy's advanced VSATs and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays are optimized for a variety of mobile applications and services, using LEO, MEO and GEO satellite communications systems, for aero/in-flight connectivity systems, communications-on-the-move applications, satellite-enabled Internet-of-Things, and consumer user terminals.

SatixFy is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel with additional offices in the U.S., U.K. and Bulgaria. For more information, please visit www.SatixFy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of SatixFy's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of SatixFy.

SAT-FIN

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Helena Itzhak, SatixFy, info@satixfy.com

Investor Contacts:

Ehud Helft, EK Global IR, satixfy@ekglobal.com