EquipmentShare Announces Inaugural Bond Offering

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / EquipmentShare.com Inc ("EquipmentShare"), one of the fastest growing integrated equipment rental and equipment asset management companies in the United States, today announced its intention to make its bond market debut and offer in a private offering, subject to market and other conditions, $750 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured second lien notes due 2028 (the "Notes").





logo

stacked logo of EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay and refinance certain of its existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be secured on a second priority basis by liens on substantially all of the assets that secure any first priority lien obligations of EquipmentShare.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons unless pursuant to registration under the Securities Act, or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" under Rule 144A of the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than "U.S. persons" in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Contact Information:

Amy Susán

Director of PR & Communications

amy.susan@equipmentshare.com

(573) 890-0609

SOURCE: EquipmentShare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752118/EquipmentShare-Announces-Inaugural-Bond-Offering