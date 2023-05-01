Anzeige
Montag, 01.05.2023
WidePoint Corporation
WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
Frankfurt
28.04.23
10:26 Uhr
1,690 Euro
+0,050
+3,05 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), will hold a conference call on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

WidePoint's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062
International number: 973-528-0011
Access Code: 727683

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, May 29, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 48181

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750967/WidePoint-Sets-First-Quarter-2023-Conference-Call-for-Monday-May-15-2023-at-430-pm-ET

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
