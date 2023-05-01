Cavalcanti Hume Inc.: Tenet Shareholders Retain High Profile Securities Litigation Lawyer Joseph Groia and Ask for Immediate Resignation of Board Members

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Following the abrupt departure of Tenet Fintech Group Inc.'s ("Tenet" or the "Company") founder and CEO Johnson Joseph on April 28, 2023, and after inquiring as to whether Mr. Joseph left of his own accord or was pushed out by Tenet's independent directors (the "Directors"), shareholders of the Company retained Joseph Groia to ask for the immediate resignation of the Directors.

A significant and influential group of the Company's shareholders are of the opinion that by forcing Mr. Joseph out of his role as the Company's CEO at a time when Tenet was in the midst of a critical capital raise and was beginning to formulate its data monetization strategy, that the Directors acted recklessly and with complete disregard for the shareholders. Given that as per the Company's SEDI insider report, as of the date of this news release, the Directors collectively did not own a single share of Tenet, the shareholders believe that they have every right to question whether or not the actions taken by the Directors are in the best interest of the Company's shareholders. Because they are not shareholders of Tenet, any adverse effect of the actions taken by the Directors would have no consequences on their personal finances, whereas those same actions could have serious negative personal financial consequences for the Company's shareholders.

Mr. Groia (https://www.groiaco.com/joseph-groia) is a principal of Groia and Company and is considered one of Canada's top securities litigation lawyers, having acted as counsel in some of Canada's most important securities cases such as Asbestos, Bre-X, Canadian Tire, and Cinar among others. In addition to letters sent by Mr. Groia to the Directors asking for their resignations, other Tenet shareholders have also contacted the Directors to voice their displeasure with their actions.

