Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - VRAYLAR (cariprazine) for the treatment of Schizophrenia in adults has received exception medication status on the list of medications in the province of Quebec. This decision will make the drug more accessible, significantly improving the lives of individuals and families affected by Schizophrenia in Quebec.

"VRAYLAR (cariprazine) can be life-changing for adults living with Schizophrenia because it's the first drug of its kind made specifically to target symptoms," says Chris Summerville, CEO of the Schizophrenia Society of Canada. "This decision means that patients in Quebec with schizophrenia will have access to more effective treatment options."

In Quebec, the Exceptional Medications Program (Programme des médicaments d'exception) is a program that provides coverage for certain medications that are not normally covered by the public drug insurance plan (RAMQ). Medicines with "exception medication status" on the list of medications in Quebec have been identified as treatments for specific medical conditions that require special consideration due to their high cost, limited availability, or other exceptional circumstances.

Schizophrenia is a complex disorder that is often difficult to treat, and many patients do not respond well to existing treatments. VRAYLAR (cariprazine) is a treatment option proven to be highly effective in reducing symptoms of Schizophrenia, including hallucinations, delusions, and disordered thinking. With the support of VRAYLAR (cariprazine), patients will be able to manage their symptoms and go on to lead fulfilling lives.

"Characterized by issues like the inability to enjoy pleasure, social withdrawal, difficulty in concentrating or displaying emotions and challenges in communicating, negative symptoms significantly impede critical pursuits like education and employment for patients living with these symptoms and can lead to their social exclusion," said Katrina Tinman, a peer support worker who lives with schizoaffective disorders.

"By all accounts, access to Vraylar would fill an expressed unmet need for people living with schizophrenia, their family members, and physicians as a therapeutic option to address negative symptoms and reliably improve psychosocial functioning to support recovery and reintegration into the community," said Hazel Meredith, President of the SSC Board of Directors. "As such, SSC and the schizophrenia community will continue to urge all provinces to make Vraylar accessible across Canada through public funding without further delay. It is now an issue of equity that Vraylar be made available from coast to coast to coast in Canada!"

"While antipsychotic medications have first-line evidence in treating schizophrenia, the current options primarily target only the positive symptoms of the condition, such as hallucinations and delusions," said Dr. Ruth Baruch, MD, FRCP(C) a community psychiatrist from Toronto who has extensive experience in treating patients with schizophrenia and their loved ones. "It is important to have additional treatment options available for people, since one size does not fit all when it comes to therapies for people living with negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Regardless of how well positive symptoms are controlled, negative symptoms will continue to challenge in recovery efforts."

As of April 18, 2023, VRAYLAR (cariprazine) will be listed as an exception medication on the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ)1 for the treatment of Schizophrenia. This decision comes 12 months after the approval of VRAYLAR by Health Canada.

The Schizophrenia Society of Canada continues to advocate for VRAYLAR (cariprazine) coverage in all provinces and territories to ensure those who would benefit from the treatment can access it.

About: The Schizophrenia Society of Canada (SSC) exists to "Build a Canada where people living with early psychosis and schizophrenia achieve their potential." This is possible with early intervention and recovery focused mental health services. The heart and soul of SSC is the conviction that things can be better for those experiencing early psychosis and schizophrenia. Hope changes everything. To learn more, visit: www.schizophrenia.ca

