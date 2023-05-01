

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After turning in a strong performance last week, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by just 4 points.



Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



Ahead of the meeting, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating an 89.5 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points and a 67.1 percent chance the central bank will subsequently leave rates unchanged in June.



The Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report is also likely to attract attention later in the week, with the report due to be released on Friday.



Meanwhile, shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the financial giant announced the acquisition of the substantial majority of assets and assumed the deposits and certain other liabilities of troubled lender First Republic Bank (FRC).



'Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did,' said JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. 'Our financial strength, capabilities and business model allowed us to develop a bid to execute the transaction in a way to minimize costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund.'



Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of April.



The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to inch up to 46.6 in April from 46.3 in March, although a reading below 50 would still indicate a contraction.



The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on construction spending in the month of March. Consumer spending is expected to edge down by 0.1 percent.



After initially showing a lack of direction, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Friday. The major averages extended Thursday's rally, with the Nasdaq reaching a seven-month closing high, while the Dow and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in over two months.



The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow climbed 272.00 points or 0.8 percent to 34,098.16, the Nasdaq rose 84.35 points or 0.7 percent to 12,226.58 and the S&P 500 advanced 34.13 points or 0.8 percent to 4,169.48.



For the week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq shot up by 1.2 percent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 both jumped by 0.9 percent.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Monday, with several major markets closed for May Day. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all remain closed on the day.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $1.58 to $75.20 a barrel after surging $2.02 to $76.78 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after inching up $0.10 to $1,999.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $7.90 to $2,007 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 136.78 yen versus the 136.30 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1025 compared to last Friday's $1.1019.



