Sappi will showcase Arrio Saffron and a six-pack of decorative laminate textures

Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and dissolving wood pulp, has announced it will showcase seven new and recently launched textures from its Arrio finished surface and Ultracast decorative laminate release paper lines during interzum 2023 in Cologne, Germany from May 9-12, 2023.

Visitors to the Sappi booth (E-048 in Hall 06.1) will be immersed in a sensory experience with surfacing solutions that demonstrate the impact of how we perceive and experience a variety of materials through natural looking design and our sense of touch. Sappi will feature Arrio, a decorative laminate finished surface that delivers remarkable aesthetics, premium haptics and scratch and fingerprint resistance for high-wear surfaces, including the first textured Arrio, called Saffron. Saffron has an undulating woodgrain with a clean visual appeal and rich, deep valleys paired with a soft touch and a very low gloss surface.

Sappi will also display a decorative laminate texture six-pack and a "bio-lab" that will highlight materials such as bio-based leather alternatives whose aesthetics benefit from the use of Sappi release paper. The six-pack will include these new or recently launched textures:

Matte Stipple: This all-over delicate granular design is inspired by plaster effects in the decorative coatings of walls and ceilings. The matte effect visually softens the look of the texture and adds warmth to the chalky aesthetics. The gritty/sandy haptics create a satisfying touch experience.

Lunaris: With its elevated concrete look, Lunaris expresses the spirit of surface patterns eroded over time, celebrating the beauty of naturally created texture. The matte, porous finish and the gentle touch that characterize Lunaris are central to high-end interiors or environments with calming and restorative effects.

Koa: Koa's curly, wavy pattern is arguably one of the most beautiful woodgrain textures in Sappi's catalog. The unique figuring, micro-contrast and haptic qualities make it stand out with an incredible optical reflectance that gives an almost 3D quality to the surface.

Kenwood CD Kenwood CD (CD=cross direction) is a modern and sophisticated version of Sappi's popular Kenwood design, aimed at the medium-high-end door market. Kenwood CD features a unique cross-direction orientation ideal for contemporary kitchen and furniture design.

Cayenne: Cayenne is a natural, fresh and trendy wood texture inspired by a refined linear Italian walnut surface. The flow of the dark veins and the softness of the touch are stand-out features. The "wow-effect" of Cayenne is an elegant, smoky matte finish.

Bond: Bond rounds up every elevated laminate collection with the warmth and coziness of a textile finish. The allover matte appeal is enhanced by the subtle sheen of silky threads spreading through the fabric. Bond is symbolic for the beauty of timeless design.

Sappi creates forward-looking products and textures by leveraging state-of-the-art technology from its innovation center in Westbrook, Maine, drawing design inspiration from around the world. Sappi's extensive library includes a product range of over 70 textures for worktops, kitchen counters and cabinets, flooring, wall paneling and other laminate applications. This wide range of textures, coating and converting capabilities make the company the largest supplier of casting and release papers in the world.

"Texture, haptics, and function are important attributes to the surfaces in our lives, and we're constantly seeking innovative ways to translate new textures through Arrio finished surfaces and our casting and release papers. We know that what we see and touch shape what we feel," said Mark Hittie, Director, Release Business Strategy, Sappi North America. "The featured textures in our Ultracast line draw from real-world inspirations to provide authentic, tangible experiences designed with purpose. We're proud to offer superior textures with unmatched quality and performance for brands that put the consumer experience first."

To learn more about Sappi, please visit www.sappirelease.com.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging, and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. www.sappi.com

