SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Resources, Inc. (the "Company") [NYSE: BEN] today announced net income1 of $194.2 million or $0.38 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $165.6 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the previous quarter, and $349.6 million or $0.68 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Operating income was $255.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $194.0 million for the previous quarter and $463.0 million for the prior year.

As supplemental information, the Company is providing certain adjusted performance measures which are based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles. Adjusted net income2 was $316.7 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share2 was $0.61 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $262.4 million and $0.51 for the previous quarter, and $491.6 million and $0.96 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Adjusted operating income2 was $440.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $395.1 million for the previous quarter and $576.6 million for the prior year.

" Despite a difficult market backdrop exacerbated by stress in the regional banking sector, we continued to see positive momentum across our business in terms of long-term flows, relative investment performance, diversification by product and vehicle, and financial results," said Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Resources, Inc.

" Investment performance continued to improve across asset classes. Market dislocations often result in investment opportunities for skilled active investors. This quarter, three of our four long-term asset classes - fixed income, multi-asset, and alternatives - generated positive net flows. We also saw continued progress in ETFs and Canvas®, our Custom Indexing solution platform. Flow trends improved across all geographies, with our Asia Pacific region reporting positive long-term net flows in the quarter.

" Furthermore, this prolonged period of heightened market volatility affirms the importance of the investments we have made to diversify our business to better serve our clients - all in an effort to help them achieve their long-term financial goals, no matter where we are in the economic cycle.

" Our strong balance sheet and financial flexibility enable us to further invest and accelerate our growth objectives and strategic opportunities."

Quarter Ended % Change Quarter Ended % Change 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 Qtr. vs. Qtr. 31-Mar-22 Year vs. Year Financial Results (in millions, except per share data) Operating revenues $ 1,927.2 $ 1,967.1 (2 %) $ 2,081.0 (7 %) Operating income 255.1 194.0 31 % 463.0 (45 %) Operating margin 13.2 % 9.9 % 22.2 % Net income1 $ 194.2 $ 165.6 17 % $ 349.6 (44 %) Diluted earnings per share 0.38 0.32 19 % 0.68 (44 %) As adjusted (non-GAAP):2 Adjusted operating income $ 440.2 $ 395.1 11 % $ 576.6 (24 %) Adjusted operating margin 28.9 % 27.5 % 35.7 % Adjusted net income $ 316.7 $ 262.4 21 % $ 491.6 (36 %) Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.61 0.51 20 % 0.96 (36 %) Assets Under Management (in billions) Ending $ 1,422.1 $ 1,387.7 2 % $ 1,477.5 (4 %) Average3 1,419.5 1,353.5 5 % 1,516.1 (6 %) Long-term net flows (3.7 ) (10.9 ) (11.7 )

Total assets under management ("AUM") were $1,422.1 billion at March 31, 2023, up $34.4 billion or 2% during the quarter due to the positive impact of $42.4 billion of net market change, distributions, and other, offset in part by $4.3 billion of cash management net outflows and $3.7 billion of long-term net outflows.

Cash and cash equivalents and investments4 were $5.8 billion and, including the Company's direct investments in consolidated investment products, were $6.8 billion at March 31, 2023. Total stockholders' equity was $12.4 billion and the Company had 500.9 million shares of common stock outstanding at March 31, 2023. The Company repurchased 0.1 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $3.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, % Change Six Months Ended March 31, % Change 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenues Investment management fees $ 1,573.3 $ 1,649.2 (5 %) $ 3,205.1 $ 3,409.7 (6 %) Sales and distribution fees 301.4 370.2 (19 %) 593.3 768.4 (23 %) Shareholder servicing fees 43.3 52.2 (17 %) 76.7 99.9 (23 %) Other 9.2 9.4 (2 %) 19.2 27.0 (29 %) Total operating revenues 1,927.2 2,081.0 (7 %) 3,894.3 4,305.0 (10 %) Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 847.3 752.5 13 % 1,826.5 1,555.1 17 % Sales, distribution and marketing 406.6 482.4 (16 %) 795.2 992.5 (20 %) Information systems and technology 128.0 126.9 1 % 249.4 250.7 (1 %) Occupancy 59.7 53.0 13 % 114.2 109.3 4 % Amortization of intangible assets 86.0 60.4 42 % 169.2 118.7 43 % General, administrative and other 144.5 142.8 1 % 290.7 258.0 13 % Total operating expenses 1,672.1 1,618.0 3 % 3,445.2 3,284.3 5 % Operating Income 255.1 463.0 (45 %) 449.1 1,020.7 (56 %) Other Income (Expenses) Investment and other income, net 125.6 27.7 353 % 216.7 84.7 156 % Interest expense (33.5 ) (22.9 ) 46 % (64.4 ) (42.2 ) 53 % Investment and other income of consolidated investment products, net 87.2 3.0 NM 73.6 107.7 (32 %) Expenses of consolidated investment products (3.4 ) (4.6 ) (26 %) (14.9 ) (8.8 ) 69 % Other income, net 175.9 3.2 NM 211.0 141.4 49 % Income before taxes 431.0 466.2 (8 %) 660.1 1,162.1 (43 %) Taxes on income 92.9 107.1 (13 %) 153.2 258.2 (41 %) Net income 338.1 359.1 (6 %) 506.9 903.9 (44 %) Less: net income (loss) attributable to Redeemable noncontrolling interests 83.2 (57.2 ) NM 81.7 (49.7 ) NM Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 60.7 66.7 (9 %) 65.4 150.8 (57 %) Net Income Attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. $ 194.2 $ 349.6 (44 %) $ 359.8 $ 802.8 (55 %) Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.68 (44 %) $ 0.70 $ 1.57 (55 %) Diluted 0.38 0.68 (44 %) 0.70 1.57 (55 %) Dividends Declared per Share $ 0.30 $ 0.29 3 % $ 0.60 $ 0.58 3 % Average Shares Outstanding Basic 490.7 490.0 0 % 490.1 489.9 0 % Diluted 491.4 490.5 0 % 490.8 490.5 0 % Operating Margin 13.2 % 22.2 % 11.5 % 23.7 %

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended % Change Three Months Ended 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Operating Revenues Investment management fees $ 1,573.3 $ 1,631.8 ' (4 %) $ 1,571.0 $ 1,636.1 $ 1,649.2 Sales and distribution fees 301.4 291.9 3 % 311.0 335.6 370.2 Shareholder servicing fees 43.3 33.4 30 % 46.2 46.9 52.2 Other 9.2 10.0 (8 %) 10.8 12.7 9.4 Total operating revenues 1,927.2 1,967.1 (2 %) 1,939.0 2,031.3 2,081.0 Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 847.3 979.2 (13 %) 768.0 766.7 752.5 Sales, distribution and marketing 406.6 388.6 5 % 412.8 440.3 482.4 Information systems and technology 128.0 121.4 5 % 123.6 125.9 126.9 Occupancy 59.7 54.5 10 % 55.8 53.8 53.0 Amortization of intangible assets 86.0 83.2 3 % 81.5 81.8 60.4 General, administrative and other 144.5 146.2 (1 %) 148.8 158.1 142.8 Total operating expenses 1,672.1 1,773.1 (6 %) 1,590.5 1,626.6 1,618.0 Operating Income 255.1 194.0 31 % 348.5 404.7 463.0 Other Income (Expenses) Investment and other income (losses), net 125.6 91.1 38 % (6.6 ) 13.0 27.7 Interest expense (33.5 ) (30.9 ) 8 % (27.1 ) (28.9 ) (22.9 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net 87.2 (13.6 ) NM (51.0 ) (74.4 ) 3.0 Expenses of consolidated investment products (3.4 ) (11.5 ) (70 %) (9.6 ) (1.3 ) (4.6 ) Other income (expenses), net 175.9 35.1 401 % (94.3 ) (91.6 ) 3.2 Income before taxes 431.0 229.1 88 % 254.2 313.1 466.2 Taxes on income 92.9 60.3 54 % 48.5 89.5 107.1 Net income 338.1 168.8 100 % 205.7 223.6 359.1 Less: net income (loss) attributable to Redeemable noncontrolling interests 83.2 (1.5 ) NM 3.3 (0.5 ) (57.2 ) Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 60.7 4.7 NM (30.3 ) (32.3 ) 66.7 Net Income Attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. $ 194.2 $ 165.6 17 % $ 232.7 $ 256.4 $ 349.6 Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.32 19 % $ 0.46 $ 0.50 $ 0.68 Diluted 0.38 0.32 19 % 0.46 0.50 0.68 Dividends Declared per Share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 0 % $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Average Shares Outstanding Basic 490.7 489.6 0 % 487.7 487.5 490.0 Diluted 491.4 490.2 0 % 488.2 487.9 490.5 Operating Margin 13.2 % 9.9 % 18.0 % 19.9 % 22.2 %

AUM AND FLOWS (in billions) Three Months Ended March 31, % Change Six Months Ended March 31, % Change 2023 2022 2023 2022 Beginning AUM $ 1,387.7 $ 1,578.1 (12 %) $ 1,297.4 $ 1,530.1 (15 %) Long-term inflows 61.8 76.1 (19 %) 132.3 183.1 (28 %) Long-term outflows (65.5 ) (87.8 ) (25 %) (146.9 ) (170.7 ) (14 %) Long-term net flows (3.7 ) (11.7 ) (68 %) (14.6 ) 12.4 NM Cash management net flows (4.3 ) (7.1 ) (39 %) 13.2 (1.3 ) NM Total net flows (8.0 ) (18.8 ) (57 %) (1.4 ) 11.1 NM Acquisitions - - NM 34.9 7.7 353 % Net market change, distributions and other5 42.4 (81.8 ) NM 91.2 (71.4 ) NM Ending AUM $ 1,422.1 $ 1,477.5 (4 %) $ 1,422.1 $ 1,477.5 (4 %) Average AUM $ 1,419.5 $ 1,516.1 (6 %) $ 1,386.4 $ 1,529.0 (9 %)

AUM BY ASSET CLASS (in billions) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 % Change 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Fixed Income $ 510.1 $ 494.8 3 % $ 490.9 $ 536.3 $ 595.0 Equity 437.1 419.1 4 % 392.3 424.9 515.4 Alternative 258.2 257.4 0 % 225.1 224.8 157.9 Multi-Asset 146.1 141.4 3 % 131.5 136.2 151.9 Cash Management 70.6 75.0 (6 %) 57.6 57.6 57.3 Total AUM $ 1,422.1 $ 1,387.7 2 % $ 1,297.4 $ 1,379.8 $ 1,477.5 Average AUM for the Three-Month Period $ 1,419.5 $ 1,353.5 5 % $ 1,373.6 $ 1,439.8 $ 1,516.1

AUM BY SALES REGION (in billions) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 % Change 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 United States $ 1,017.1 $ 993.1 2 % $ 971.3 $ 1,034.3 $ 1,107.2 International Europe, Middle East and Africa 159.9 156.4 2 % 126.6 133.6 143.4 Asia-Pacific 127.7 123.4 3 % 118.4 131.1 148.3 Americas, excl. U.S. 117.4 114.8 2 % 81.1 80.8 78.6 Total international 405.0 394.6 3 % 326.1 345.5 370.3 Total $ 1,422.1 $ 1,387.7 2 % $ 1,297.4 $ 1,379.8 $ 1,477.5

AUM AND FLOWS BY ASSET CLASS (in billions) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 Fixed Income Equity Alternative Multi-Asset Cash Management Total AUM at January 1, 2023 $ 494.8 $ 419.1 $ 257.4 $ 141.4 $ 75.0 $ 1,387.7 Long-term inflows 31.5 17.1 4.9 8.3 - 61.8 Long-term outflows (29.7 ) (25.4 ) (3.6 ) (6.8 ) - (65.5 ) Long-term net flows 1.8 (8.3 ) 1.3 1.5 - (3.7 ) Cash management net flows - - - - (4.3 ) (4.3 ) Total net flows 1.8 (8.3 ) 1.3 1.5 (4.3 ) (8.0 ) Net market change, distributions and other5 13.5 26.3 (0.5 ) 3.2 (0.1 ) 42.4 AUM at March 31, 2023 $ 510.1 $ 437.1 $ 258.2 $ 146.1 $ 70.6 $ 1,422.1

(in billions) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 Fixed Income Equity Alternative Multi-Asset Cash Management Total AUM at October 1, 2022 $ 490.9 $ 392.3 $ 225.1 $ 131.5 $ 57.6 $ 1,297.4 Long-term inflows 28.5 27.2 6.5 8.3 - 70.5 Long-term outflows (41.8 ) (26.9 ) (6.8 ) (5.9 ) - (81.4 ) Long-term net flows (13.3 ) 0.3 (0.3 ) 2.4 - (10.9 ) Cash management net flows - - - - 17.5 17.5 Total net flows (13.3 ) 0.3 (0.3 ) 2.4 17.5 6.6 Acquisition - - 34.9 - - 34.9 Net market change, distributions and other5 17.2 26.5 (2.3 ) 7.5 (0.1 ) 48.8 AUM at December 31, 2022 $ 494.8 $ 419.1 $ 257.4 $ 141.4 $ 75.0 $ 1,387.7

(in billions) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 Fixed Income Equity Alternative Multi-Asset Cash Management Total AUM at January 1, 2022 $ 642.1 $ 563.4 $ 154.3 $ 154.0 $ 64.3 $ 1,578.1 Long-term inflows 33.3 29.8 4.6 8.4 - 76.1 Long-term outflows (41.2 ) (35.9 ) (4.6 ) (6.1 ) - (87.8 ) Long-term net flows (7.9 ) (6.1 ) - 2.3 - (11.7 ) Cash management net flows - - - - (7.1 ) (7.1 ) Total net flows (7.9 ) (6.1 ) - 2.3 (7.1 ) (18.8 ) Net market change, distributions and other5 (39.2 ) (41.9 ) 3.6 (4.4 ) 0.1 (81.8 ) AUM at March 31, 2022 $ 595.0 $ 515.4 $ 157.9 $ 151.9 $ 57.3 $ 1,477.5

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As supplemental information, we are providing performance measures for "adjusted operating income," "adjusted operating margin," "adjusted net income" and "adjusted diluted earnings per share," each of which is based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP measures"). Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful indicators of our financial performance and may be helpful to investors in evaluating our relative performance against industry peers.

"Adjusted operating income," "adjusted operating margin," "adjusted net income" and "adjusted diluted earnings per share" are defined below, followed by reconciliations of operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. and diluted earnings per share on a U.S. GAAP basis to these non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, any financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Additional reconciling items may be added in the future to these non-GAAP measures if deemed appropriate.

Adjusted Operating Income

We define adjusted operating income as operating income adjusted to exclude the following:

Elimination of operating revenues upon consolidation of investment products.

Acquisition-related items: Acquisition-related retention compensation. Other acquisition-related expenses including professional fees, technology costs and fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration assets and liabilities. Amortization of intangible assets. Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill, if any.

Special termination benefits related to workforce optimization initiatives related to past acquisitions and certain initiatives undertaken by the Company.

Impact on compensation and benefits expense from gains and losses on investments related to deferred compensation plans, which is offset in investment and other income (losses), net.

Impact on compensation and benefits expense related to minority interests in certain subsidiaries, which is offset in net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Adjusted Operating Margin

We calculate adjusted operating margin as adjusted operating income divided by adjusted operating revenues. We define adjusted operating revenues as operating revenues adjusted to exclude the following:

Elimination of operating revenues upon consolidation of investment products.

Acquisition-related performance-based investment management fees which are passed through as compensation and benefits expense.

Sales and distribution fees and a portion of investment management fees allocated to cover sales, distribution and marketing expenses paid to the financial advisers and other intermediaries who sell our funds on our behalf.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

We define adjusted net income as net income attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. adjusted to exclude the following:

Activities of CIPs.

Acquisition-related items: Acquisition-related retention compensation. Other acquisition-related expenses including professional fees, technology costs and fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration assets and liabilities. Amortization of intangible assets. Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill, if any. Write off of noncontrolling interests related to the wind down of an acquired business. Interest expense for amortization of Legg Mason debt premium from acquisition-date fair value adjustment.

Special termination benefits related to workforce optimization initiatives related to past acquisitions and certain initiatives undertaken by the Company.

Net gains or losses on investments related to deferred compensation plans which are not offset by compensation and benefits expense.

Net compensation and benefits expense related to minority interests in certain subsidiaries not offset by net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Unrealized investment gains and losses.

Net income tax expense of the above adjustments based on the respective blended rates applicable to the adjustments.

We define adjusted diluted earnings per share as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude the per share impacts of the adjustments applied to net income in calculating adjusted net income.

In calculating our non-GAAP measures, we adjust for the impact of CIPs because it is not considered reflective of our underlying results of operations. Acquisition-related items and special termination benefits are excluded to facilitate comparability to other asset management firms. We adjust for compensation and benefits expense related to funded deferred compensation plans because it is partially offset in other income (expense), net. We adjust for compensation and benefits expense and net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests to reflect the economics of certain profits interest arrangements. Sales and distribution fees and a portion of investment management fees generally cover sales, distribution and marketing expenses and, therefore, are excluded from adjusted operating revenues. In addition, when calculating adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share we exclude unrealized investment gains and losses included in investment and other income (losses) because the related investments are generally expected to be held long term.

The calculations of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are as follows:

(in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 Operating income $ 255.1 $ 194.0 $ 463.0 $ 449.1 $ 1,020.7 Add (subtract): Elimination of operating revenues upon consolidation of investment products* 9.1 5.1 17.2 14.2 25.5 Acquisition-related retention 23.2 63.6 34.2 86.8 74.2 Compensation and benefits expense from gains (losses) on deferred compensation, net 10.6 5.6 (15.3 ) 16.2 (11.1 ) Other acquisition-related expenses 14.0 22.6 12.7 36.6 27.4 Amortization of intangible assets 86.0 83.2 60.4 169.2 118.7 Special termination benefits 31.8 10.9 4.4 42.7 7.1 Compensation and benefits expense related to minority interests in certain subsidiaries 10.4 10.1 - 20.5 - Adjusted operating income $ 440.2 $ 395.1 $ 576.6 $ 835.3 $ 1,262.5 Total operating revenues $ 1,927.2 $ 1,967.1 $ 2,081.0 $ 3,894.3 $ 4,305.0 Add (subtract): Acquisition-related pass through performance fees (8.0 ) (144.5 ) - (152.5 ) (0.4 ) Sales and distribution fees (301.4 ) (291.9 ) (370.2 ) (593.3 ) (768.4 ) Allocation of investment management fees for sales, distribution and marketing expenses (105.2 ) (96.7 ) (112.2 ) (201.9 ) (224.1 ) Elimination of operating revenues upon consolidation of investment products* 9.1 5.1 17.2 14.2 25.5 Adjusted operating revenues $ 1,521.7 $ 1,439.1 $ 1,615.8 $ 2,960.8 $ 3,337.6 Operating margin 13.2 % 9.9 % 22.2 % 11.5 % 23.7 % Adjusted operating margin 28.9 % 27.5 % 35.7 % 28.2 % 37.8 %

(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 Net income attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. $ 194.2 $ 165.6 $ 349.6 $ 359.8 $ 802.8 Add (subtract): Net loss (income) of consolidated investment products* 8.5 (3.6 ) 0.1 4.9 10.1 Acquisition-related retention 23.2 63.6 34.2 86.8 74.2 Other acquisition-related expenses 20.1 28.7 12.7 48.8 27.8 Amortization of intangible assets 86.0 83.2 60.4 169.2 118.7 Special termination benefits 31.8 10.9 4.4 42.7 7.1 Net (gains) losses on deferred compensation plan investments not offset by compensation and benefits expense (6.0 ) (7.6 ) 2.8 (13.6 ) 2.5 Unrealized investment (gains) losses (1.9 ) (30.7 ) 70.3 (32.6 ) 72.1 Interest expense for amortization of debt premium (6.4 ) (6.3 ) (6.3 ) (12.7 ) (12.6 ) Net compensation and benefits expense related to minority interests in certain subsidiaries not offset by net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (0.3 ) 0.4 - 0.1 - Net income tax expense of adjustments (32.5 ) (41.8 ) (36.6 ) (74.3 ) (57.5 ) Adjusted net income $ 316.7 $ 262.4 $ 491.6 $ 579.1 $ 1,045.2 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.32 $ 0.68 $ 0.70 $ 1.57 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.61 0.51 0.96 1.13 2.04 * The impact of CIPs is summarized as follows:

(in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Mar-22 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 Elimination of operating revenues upon consolidation $ (9.1 ) $ (5.1 ) $ (17.2 ) $ (14.2 ) $ (25.5 ) Other income (expenses), net 62.9 (2.8 ) 9.9 60.1 82.4 Less: income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 62.3 (11.5 ) (7.2 ) 50.8 67.0 Net income (loss) $ (8.5 ) $ 3.6 $ (0.1 ) $ (4.9 ) $ (10.1 )

Notes

Net income represents net income attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. "Adjusted net income," "adjusted diluted earnings per share," "adjusted operating income" and "adjusted operating margin" are based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions and reconciliations of these measures. Average AUM represents monthly average AUM. Cash and cash equivalents and investments includes approximately $300 million at March 31, 2023 attributable to employee-owned and other third-party investments made through partnerships which are offset in nonredeemable noncontrolling interests. Net market change, distributions and other includes appreciation (depreciation), distributions to investors that represent return on investments and return of capital, and foreign exchange revaluation.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in AUM as of March 31, 2023. The Company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements herein may include forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events, financial performance and market conditions. Such statements are provided under the "safe harbor" protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and generally can be identified by words or phrases written in the future tense and/or preceded by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "depends," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "will," "would," or other similar words or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including pandemic-related risks, market and volatility risks, investment performance and reputational risks, global operational risks, competition and distribution risks, third-party risks, technology and security risks, human capital risks, cash management risks, and legal and regulatory risks. While forward-looking statements are our best prediction at the time that they are made, you should not rely on them and are cautioned against doing so. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other possible future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them.

These and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors are described in more detail in our recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, in Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If a circumstance occurs after the date of this press release that causes any of our forward-looking statements to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, we undertake no obligation to announce publicly the change to our expectations, or to make any revision to our forward-looking statements, to reflect any change in assumptions, beliefs or expectations, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement is based, unless required by law.

