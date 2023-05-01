Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Wo wir als nächstes Großes erwarten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HDE3 | ISIN: DK0060036564 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SR
Frankfurt
28.04.23
11:55 Uhr
14,620 Euro
-0,410
-2,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAR NORD BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAR NORD BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,39015,07030.04.
GlobeNewswire
01.05.2023 | 15:10
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Spar Nord Bank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 3 May 2023. 



ISIN:         DK0060036564             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Spar Nord Bank            
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 123,002,526 shares (DKK 1,230,025,260)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,535,900 shares (DKK 25,359,000)   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  120,466,626 shares (DKK 1,204,666,260)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SPNO                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3260                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.