Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Spar Nord Bank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 May 2023. ISIN: DK0060036564 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Spar Nord Bank ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 123,002,526 shares (DKK 1,230,025,260) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,535,900 shares (DKK 25,359,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 120,466,626 shares (DKK 1,204,666,260) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPNO ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3260 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66