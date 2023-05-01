DroneUp Commends Passing of Drone Usage Bill in Florida; Encourages Other States to Follow in Florida's Footsteps

New bill to allow for further commercial drone operation and bring the benefits of drone technology to more communities

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Paving the way for the future of drone operations, DroneUp , a leading autonomous drone delivery provider, is pleased to see the Florida legislature passing a bill supporting the local drone industry by easing restrictions on delivery drones. The legislation was sponsored by Senators Jay Collins' and Jim Boyd's initiative with SB 1068 and its House companion, HB 1071 , sponsored by Representatives Wyman Duggan and Spencer Roach. SB 1068 received unanimous support from both houses, and its passage, pending signature by Governor Ron DeSantis, allows for further communities, organizations, and businesses to take advantage of the tremendous benefits drone technology has to offer.

The legislation clears the way for easier construction of drone ports throughout Florida. According to Senator Collins, "The State of Florida recognizes the immense benefits drone deliveries will bring to the citizens of this great state. Retailers and companies across the state are already implementing this game-changing technology, and drones will only play an increasing role in achieving customer satisfaction and providing last-mile delivery solutions."

Representative Duggan adds, "Florida continues to solidify its reputation as a forward-thinking, pro-business state. Cultivating a regulatory environment that enables safe and efficient drone deliveries very much aligns with the state's determination to maintain its business-friendly reputation."

"Ninety percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart. Being able to deliver necessary goods to them in a timely and efficient manner is becoming increasingly important," said Anthony Vittone, DroneUp COO. "DroneUp thanks Senators Collins and Boyd for spearheading the efforts of the Florida Senate to pass legislation that will enable Walmart to provide drone delivery services to an expanding number of Florida citizens. Whether it's faster and more convenient delivery of goods or assisting with disaster relief efforts, the benefits of drone technology reach far and wide."

Through a partnership with DroneUp, Walmart today offers drone delivery in Florida, along with five other states. Florida residents living in proximity of a participating store can place orders through www.droneupdelivery.com between the hours of 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. local time. Drone delivery is currently offered from these stores in Florida:

Walmart Supercenter #2695

1450 Johns Lake Rd, Clermont, FL 34711 Walmart Supercenter #5299

550 Us Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34714 Walmart Supercenter #994

8745 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Walmart Supercenter #941

2140 Bloomingdale Avenue, Valrico, FL 33596 Walmart Supercenter #3347

7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884 Walmart Supercenter #2740

19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647 Walmart Supercenter #3463

1208 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Walmart Store #925

11720 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Seffner, FL Walmart Store #5622

Drones can deliver more than 15,000 eligible Walmart items up to ten pounds, including fragile items like eggs, in as little as 30 minutes.

About DroneUp

DroneUp is a drone flight services provider with drone delivery and drone technology solutions focused on the future of drone services, providing intelligent access to airspace, automation innovation, streamlined process management, operational efficiency, and a commitment to safety.

For more information: https://www.droneup.com

