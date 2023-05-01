ZULIE VENTURE INC DBA CELLPAY: CellPay Appoints Richard Mas as New CEO, Bringing Over 20 Years of Fintech and Telecommunications Experience

STAFFORD, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / CellPay, a leading fintech company in the United States, is excited to announce the appointment of Richard Mas as its new CEO. Mas brings over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and fintech industry and is a proven leader in driving growth and innovation.





Richard Mas



"We are thrilled to welcome Richard as our new CEO," said Parvez Jasani, Chairman of the Board at CellPay. "With his experience and leadership skills, we are confident he is the right person to lead CellPay into the future and continue driving our growth and success."

Mas most recently served as the Chief Growth Officer of a leading payment platform company where he successfully led the company through a period of rapid growth and expansion. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions at several other successful telecommunications companies.

"I am honored to join CellPay as its new CEO," said Mas. "CellPay is a leading fintech company with a strong reputation for innovation and customer service. I look forward to working with the team to build on these strengths and drive growth and success for the company and its stakeholders."

CellPay has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, ranking fifth on Inc. magazine's 2020 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. The company provides a variety of payment processing solutions to customers across the United States.

Mas holds a degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan and has completed additional training and certifications in the fintech industry. He will assume his new role as CEO of CellPay on May 1, 2023.



