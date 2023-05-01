BrightRock Gold Corp. Announces Midnight Owl Lithium Project Expansion, Increasing Ownership From 69 to 197 Lode Claims

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC Pink:BRGC) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its existing footprint at the Midnight Owl Lithium Project by 185%. Approximately 4,075 acres are now spread across 197 lode claims, all of which have 100% ownership rights. New maps are attached as a reference to this most recent expansion. The plan for this expansion started in September 2022 and was finalized in April 2023. The work for this was completed thanks to the tireless efforts of our Head of Exploration, Mr. Steven Cyros, and with the assistance of management from Red Beryl Mining Company, Inc.

The technical report, Exploration Plan, Exploration Methods, and Pegmatite Geology on the Midnight Owl Lithium Project, published by our in-house geologist James Ingraffia, served as an essential outline in validating and finalizing this expansion project. The finding of a pegmatite swarm composed of dikes, lenses, and pods reconfirming the presence of potentially extensive lithium mineralization in this geographic area and the importance of gaining these ownership rights.

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., CEO of BrightRock, commented on the completed expansion project, stating, "Expansion is an important milestone and component of any company's growth strategy. It shows that we have made progress toward our goals and objectives of becoming a major player in the race to establish a domestic lithium supply. We believe that as a result of this growth, we are now a significant player in the lithium market moving forward."

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 4000 acres, or 196 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

