ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, will showcase its products at Interpack, a worldwide exhibition for the packaging industry, in Hall 10, Stand D21. The event is scheduled to take place in Dusseldorf, Germany, from 4-10 May.

"We're thrilled to be back at Interpack this year with sustainable packaging innovation and our expanded capabilities in Europe, Ireland, and the UK. Our recent additions, such as digital printing, spouted and aseptic pouching, and our commitment to ESG goals, enable us to collaborate on the latest innovations in flexible packaging," states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac.

Sustainable Packaging Innovations

ProAmpac will showcase its sustainable offerings with its ProActive Sustainability® line of packaging. New product innovations on display include:

ProActive Recyclable R-2050. This high-performance mono PE recyclable film features superior heat resistance, excellent directional tear for easy opening and various barrier properties available to suit even the most sensitive products.

QUADLFEX Recyclable is a film-based quad packaging solution that is perfect for high-speed filling lines. This packaging can be customized with clear windows and surface finishes and is preapproved for recycling through the in-store drop-off program.

ProActive Recyclable RP-1000, a recyclable paper-based product that provides barrier protection for dry and non-greasy food products.

PRO-EVO Recyclable provides excellent grease and edge-wicking resistance without intentionally adding per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PRO-EVO Recyclable is also available with a high moisture barrier to maintain the freshness of pet foods.

RAP Packaging Products keeps food to-go fresh and offers an elevated appearance in either a hot cabinet or a chiller. Also, by weight, the largest packaging component is paperboard and paper sourced from well-managed forests, which is widely recyclable in fibre streams. ProAmpac's food to-go packaging solutions are 2023 OPRL 90/10 compliant.

ProActive PIR film contains 30% polyethylene-based postindustrial recycled content, meets UK Plastic Packaging Tax guidelines for tax exemption and is OPRL compliant for front-of-store drop-off. All virgin material and film used to produce ProActive PIR film are EU food contact grade materials, which comply with Regulation (EU) No 10/2011 and have also undergone additional NIAS testing.

Thought Leadership

On Monday, 8 May, at 11:00 am, Sal Pellingra, the vice president of global package design, applications, and business development at ProAmpac, will be presenting ProAmpac's Approach to Sustainability at the Interpack TV Stage, situated between Halls 7 and 9 at the North Entrance. During the presentation, Sal will highlight sustainable market trends and ProAmpac's collaborative approach to commercialization of new ProActive Sustainability® technologies toward a more circular economy.

To set up a meeting during the show or learn how ProAmpac's team can help you, please contact Events@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability® provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

