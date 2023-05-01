Ray C. Anderson Foundation: The Ray Joins 1% for the Planet as an Environmental Partner

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / The Ray announced it has been named an Environmental Partner with 1% for the Planet, an international organization that encourages sustainable, environmentally protective action through memberships and everyday choices. Environmental Partners work to advocate, conserve, steward, educate, and activate to create a healthy, vibrant future for our planet and include national and international nonprofits, as well as Georgia-based and community driven organizations. See here for a complete list of Environmental Partners.

1% for the Planet connects its Environmental Partners to 1% for the Planet Members who hold similar values. Member organizations are 1% for the Planet-approved businesses with similar sustainable goals and contribute at least one percent of their annual revenue to causes that protect the environment. International clothing manufacturer Patagonia was one of the founding business Members of the program, with other Members ranging from international cosmetic brands to regional, climate-focused investment banks. Participation in the Environmental Partner network positions The Ray to receive direct financial support from 1% for the Planet Members.

"I am so excited that our team has been asked to join a global community of like minded associates," said Harriet Langford, founder of The Ray. "This partnership is a fantastic vehicle for The Ray to advance our goal of sustainable transportation." See here for a complete list of Members.

The mission of The Ray is to reimagine how we connect our communities, our lives and the world in a way that is safer, more responsive to the climate, more regenerative to the environment, and more capable of generating economic opportunity through innovative ideas and technologies that will transform transportation infrastructure. To achieve these goals, The Ray works with more than three dozen public agencies across 27 states to promote, plan, execute and scale net-zero infrastructure projects that will produce safer, cleaner and smarter outcomes in the transportation and energy sectors.

"The Ray is honored to be an Environmental Partner with 1% for the Planet," said Sarah Grizzle, The Ray's director of communications. "We look forward to opportunities to collaborate with 1% for the Planet Members and other Environmental Partners on the road to net-zero."

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure the planet and future generations thrive. They inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental partners through membership and everyday actions. They make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, their business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to approved environmental partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental partners working toward a better future for all. Look for the logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

About The Ray

The Ray is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity and net-zero highway testbed, located on 18 miles of Interstate 85 between Lagrange, Georgia and the Georgia-Alabama state line. This stretch of interstate is named in memory of Ray C. Anderson (1934-2011), a Georgia native recognized as a leader in green business when he challenged his company, Interface, Inc., to pursue a zero environmental footprint. The Ray Highway testbed is paving the way for a zero carbon, zero waste, zero deaths highway system that will build a safer and more prosperous future for all. Learn more at www.TheRay.org.

