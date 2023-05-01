Ridgewood Infrastructure and Savage Continue to Invest in U.S. Food and Agricultural Supply Chain Infrastructure, with the Acquisition of The Dupuy Group

NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgewood Infrastructure and Savage, through their Transportation Infrastructure Partners joint venture, today announced the acquisition of The Dupuy Group, a provider of near-port logistics infrastructure and services for customers in the food and agriculture sector. Dupuy was founded in 1936 and owns and operates strategically advantaged intermodal infrastructure near the ports of Houston, Texas; Jacksonville, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; and New Orleans, Louisiana.



Ridgewood Infrastructure, a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S., and Savage, a global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, established Transportation Infrastructure Partners several years ago to jointly acquire and operate essential transportation and logistics infrastructure throughout the United States. Dupuy is the partnership's third acquisition, complementing prior acquisitions of Carolina Marine Terminal (CMT) in Wilmington, North Carolina and Nassau Terminals which operates the Port of Fernandina in Florida.

"Dupuy plays a vital role in the supply chains of some of the largest coffee and tea companies in the United States," said Ryan Stewart, Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure. "We see significant opportunities to expand and enhance Dupuy's operations as we provide best-in-class supply chain solutions to leading industry companies. We're also excited about the potential to realize exciting synergies with CMT and Fernandina."

"Dupuy is a great addition to our joint-venture portfolio and strengthens the Savage network of nearly 50 ports and terminals," said Jason Ray, President of Savage's Infrastructure Sector "We'll continue to focus on enhancing Dupuy's well-deserved reputation for delivering critical supply chain services for current and future customers."

"We're delighted to join the Transportation Infrastructure Partners' family of companies," said Allan Colley, President of The Dupuy Group. "With the benefit of our shared resources and expertise, Dupuy will continue to provide best-in-class service and grow with our customers."

About Transportation Infrastructure Partners

Transportation Infrastructure Partners is a joint venture between Ridgewood Infrastructure and Savage, focused on acquiring and operating critical transportation and logistics infrastructure throughout the United States. Savage is the operator of investments made by the joint venture.

About Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure is a leading investor in essential infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market. It is part of the affiliated Ridgewood Companies, a leading real asset investment manager with approximately $5 billion in total capital and commitments. For more information, visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com.

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, with more than 4,000 Team Members in over 200 locations. Founded on principles of integrity, innovation, hard work and reliability, we strive to always Do the Right Thing, Find a Better Way and Make a Difference. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business so they can Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com

Contact:

Samuel Lissner

Ridgewood Infrastructure



Jeff Hymas

Savage

