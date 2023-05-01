Anzeige
Bath & Body Works Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Showcases Perfumer Chiaki Nomura

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Monday, May 1, 2023, Press release picture

In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and as a part of our ongoing perfumer series, we're spotlighting renowned perfumer Chiaki Nomura. Chiaki created several iconic Bath & Body Works fragrances including Flannel, Spiced Cardamom, Blue Orchard Skies and Sea Salt and Palms. This month we're offering these fragrances in a special time capsule collection in stores.

Bath & Body Works believes that it's important to spotlight professionals from historically underrepresented groups in fragrance to raise awareness of their important contributions and stories while signaling what's possible for the next generation of perfumers.

We're proud to support the American Chemical Society Scholars Program which awards renewable scholarships to undergraduate students from historically underrepresented groups majoring in chemistry-related disciplines and careers.

In 2023, the Bath & Body Works Foundation is donating $200,000 to support both the ACS Scholars Program and the mission of the ACS Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect. This donation will help open doors for the next generation of leaders in chemistry-related fields, like perfumers, and more.

To learn more about this effort, visit https://www.bbwinc.com/people/community-engagement/foundation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752166/Bath-Body-Works-Celebrates-Asian-American-Pacific-Islander-Heritage-Month-and-Showcases-Perfumer-Chiaki-Nomura

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
