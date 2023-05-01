Impact-oriented nonprofit founded in honor of Makenna Karmie, a compassionate and influential student from Hartville, OH

Hartville, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - The MNK Legacy Project, a national 501(c)3 nonprofit, has recently been founded in honor of Makenna Nicole Karmie, a joyful 2016 Lake High School graduate known for her profound friendship and faith. Following her tragic death in 2018, several close family members and friends sought to extend her impactful legacy and honor her memory through forming The MNK Legacy Project, a group devoted to partnering with individuals, programs, and organizations to build and strengthen underserved communities through financial, promotional, and relational resources.

"This began as a tug on my heart, and it's already culminated into something bigger than I ever imagined," says Founder Derek Taylor. "At the end of the day, our mission is threefold: we want to glorify God, honor Makenna, and tangibly share Christ's love with others. We're grateful for the many ways we've already been able to do this, and are excited for where God continues to lead!"

Makenna Karmie was known for her steadfast relationships and unwavering faith-a faith which led her to befriend many considered among society's overlooked or forgotten. In continuing her heart for others, The MNK Legacy Project seeks to partner with these individuals and groups through financial, relational, and promotional resources to build and strengthen communities across the country.

"Makenna was one of the most inspiring and influential people in my childhood," says Paige Yoder, Makenna's cousin and a founding member of the organization. "She was adventurous, authentic, and always left you laughing. She had a way of infusing positivity into every moment." Paige continues: "While there are so many things that remind me of Makenna-from music to flannels to roadside flowers-what has impacted me most was her heart for others. Her legacy is a constant reminder that who I am in the little moments is one of the strongest testaments to Christ's love."

The MNK Legacy Project accepts applications from or on behalf of community members in need of aid. In less than a year of operation the group has initiated and performed various service projects, provided connections and promotional resources, and has given over $20,000 in financial aid to support individuals and organizations in Stark County and beyond.

"God has already done miraculous things in the short amount of time that we have been operating," says Lauren Aten, Makenna's friend and Director of Visual Content for The MNK Legacy Project. "Walking through the doors God opens is such an exciting and scary part of this journey, but I have no doubt He will continue to move in big ways as we are faithful and move forward!"

To learn more about Makenna's story and how you can be involved with The MNK Legacy Project, visit themnklegacyproject.com or connect with the organization on Instagram and Facebook at @themnklegacyproject.

About The MNK Legacy Project

The MNK Legacy Project is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit designed to partner with individuals, programs, and organizations to build and strengthen underserved communities through financial, promotional and relational resources. Founded in honor of Makenna Karmie, the organization seeks to further extend her impactful legacy of faith, love, and action by tangibly supporting partners across the country. To learn more about Makenna's story and how you can be involved with The MNK Legacy Project, visit themnklegacyproject.com or connect with the organization on Instagram and Facebook at @themnklegacyproject.

Contact:

Julia Kontur

Director of Communications

(330) 604-6342

themnklegacyproject@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164393