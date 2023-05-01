New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - A new first-of-its-kind study has been released through a collaborative project between NORC at the University of Chicago (NORC), Rutgers University, the American Enterprise Institute, (AEI), who is also the project's funder, and Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children (Spence-Chapin) that examines the experiences of birth mothers in placing a child for adoption. The findings provide a deeper understanding of the characteristics and experiences of this sample of birth mothers and the types of services that contributed to their overall and long-term well-being.

"We believe that this is a great step forward for adoption research," states Kate Trambitskaya, Spence-Chapin Chief Executive Officer. "The voices of birth mothers need to be heard and understood if adoption agencies and social service organizations are to continue improving the services we offer to women. It is critical, especially now, that adoption as an option be normalized in order to provide options and services that empower women and that remove the stigma for those who choose to make an adoption plan for their child. We see this research as doing just that."

The study utilized administrative data provided by Spence-Chapin of birth mothers who had made an adoption plan with Spence-Chapin between 2006-2020, and surveys and interviews conducted with those clients. The study pulls from more than 700 administrative cases, 60 survey responses and nine in-depth interviews. These interviews provided critical insight into experiences of birth mothers, who highlighted key services they received from Spence-Chapin that made an impact on their lives during and after placement, including the Interim Care Program that Spence-Chapin provides; the importance of having a social worker who works with birth parents exclusively and serves as their advocate; and the benefits of an open adoption.

"While it is important to recognize that the study is not representative of all birth mothers who consider placing a child for adoption," notes Michael Lopez, PhD, Vice President of Education and Child Development at NORC, "the findings provide valuable insights into the characteristics and experiences of a targeted group of birth mothers who choose to place their child for adoption and those who did not."

"These results also provide a deeper understanding of how this sample of birth mothers experienced the services and supports provided by Spence-Chapin," said Brandon Coffee-Borden, Senior Research Scientist with NORC. "This includes the ability to temporarily place the child into an approved Interim Care provider's home to allow birth parents the time to continue considering their options."

The Interim Care Program, unique to Spence-Chapin, provides women who have just given birth, the time to continue to work with a social worker on a plan for the future while their baby is cared for in the home of an Interim Care Provider, a trained volunteer, without relinquishment of their parental rights. Of the birth mothers surveyed, 85% reported that Interim Care services were helpful or extremely helpful; 96% of Birth Mothers surveyed reported that their counselor encouraged them to make a decision that was best for themselves and their child and that their counselor made them feel safe using Spence-Chapin services.

The study also reports on life experiences and perceptions post-adoption for birth mothers who participated in the survey portion of the study. The report finds these birth mothers report mostly high satisfaction across an array of current well-being indicators. The study's data show 78% of birth mothers reported being either satisfied or extremely satisfied with their "emotional well-being," 82% with their "physical safety," 71% with their "romantic relationships," 80% with their family, and 81% with their careers.

"Though adoptions are almost always borne of some kind of trauma, this study suggests that it is possible for birth mothers to find fulfillment after they place a child," said American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Naomi Schaefer Riley.

Spence-Chapin has been offering exceptional adoption and family services for more than 100 years. The organization helps find loving families for children whatever their needs or circumstances, and provides counseling and support for all children and the families to whom they have been born or entrusted. Spence-Chapin's roots were established in the early 1900s with the pioneering work of Ms. Clara Spence and Dr. and Mrs. Henry Chapin, who created nurseries for infants abandoned on the streets of New York City, led humanitarian efforts, and created families for children of all abilities through adoption. Spence-Chapin has since expanded to include other comprehensive, award-winning support programs and has served more than 25,000 children, women, and families through domestic, international and special needs adoption, post-adoption support, and humanitarian aid programs such as the International Granny Program.

