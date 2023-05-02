GolfSuites Announces Auburn University Community Development - Opelika, Alabama

OPELIKA, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / GolfSuites is pleased to join the city of Opelika and the Auburn University community with its 4th golf driving range entertainment site which is planned to commence development later this year. Ryan T. Koenig, Co-Founder, Board Member, and Chief Development officer of the company is working closely with government officials and his design team to ready everything for the development at the site located at The Landing - I-85 and Gateway Drive in Opelika.





Rendering Opelika Golfsuites





The facility will consist of about 6,400 sq ft indoor area including restaurant and bar, 40 hitting bays, a large outdoor covered patio with stage, a putting green, and meeting rooms for catered events, parties and watching the big games.

Scott McCurry, the company's Chief Operating Officer, is readying management for the opening late-2nd quarter 2024. "We are pleased to become part of this growing community. GolfSuites was founded on the real passion for the game of Golf; it's this authentic spirit and enthusiasm for the game, combined with the element of Fun, Food, Drinks, and Entertainment, that fuel everything the company stands for. And we look forward to bringing it all to the Community of Opelika /Auburn!" said Mr. McCurry.

GolfSuites entertainment comes in a variety of forms at our venues from date nights, birthday parties, corporate functions, family fun, or to just grab a bite and watch a big game; GolfSuites is Fun for everyone.

GolfSuites operates in Tulsa, OK, Lubbock, TX, and Baton Rouge, LA. For more information on GolfSuites, visit our website - www.golfsuites.com.

Final approval by Zoning and Building Dept. pending.

