

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 1.7 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 675.928 trillion yen.



That follows the upwardly revised 1.0 percent contraction in March (originally -1.2 percent).



Banknotes in circulation were up 1.5 percent on year, while coins in circulation dropped an annual 3.4 percent. Current account balances were down 2.3 percent on year, including a 3.2 percent drop in reserve balances.



The seasonally adjusted monetary base slumped 7.5 percent on month after jumping 13.5 percent in the previous month.



