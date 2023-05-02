Almaty headquartered technology company DAR announces the launch of its latest product, DAR U a fourth-generation university, an academy which helps students and practitioners adapt to the current business sector and labor market by developing practical skills aiming to help them find suitable employment. A university 4.0 is a new form of educational institution with digital technologies embedded in every aspect of its activities from education, through research, to internal process automation.

Commenting on the launch, Alidar Utemuratov, founder and CEO of DAR said: "We are building a modern Kazakhstan focused on the opportunities of the digital and creative economy. Our goal is to provide customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, with tools for faster and more flexible growth, as well as to develop the education sector, which ultimately contributes to the development of the economy.

He added further: "The strongest feature of our university is the level of automation which is driven by a proprietary developed software 5Qbe. This is the backbone of DAR U. Designed by our employees and graduates, 5Qbe, is a learning management system that serves as a platform to share educational content."

In parallel, the team has developed 5Qit, a business automation platform to automate task, process, and project management.

According to the founder, the other distinguishing feature of DAR U is the hybrid form of learning (a combination of offline and online) allowing people the flexibility to adjust their studies in line with the specifics of their individual life circumstances.

Currently, the university offers education in 7 professions: Java, Web, UI/UX, Business Analysis, Project and Product Management, and Digital Marketing.

The DAR company laid the foundations of DAR U back in 2016. It started organizing internships in high-demand IT specialties, which became popular among students at Kazakhstani universities and were sought after by employers. Since its founding, over 500 students have completed internships at DAR, and in 2022, more than 1,300 people completed express courses, with 49 students successfully completing the first training program at DAR U. Moreover, 24 athletes who are now working in NAIZA promotion (Kazakhstan's world class MMA league) and professional DAR Team fighters have become recipients of sports grants at DAR U.

"In addition to launching DAR U, we are opening 5Qit and 5Qbe to the market. This is a logical next step as we believe our platforms' embedded know-how will help to stimulate businesses to run key processes more efficiently while allowing them to focus on growing and scaling their operations." continues Alidar Utemuratov.

The ecosystem projects 5Qit and 5Qbe have entered the Indonesian market. Commenting on the company's expansion into Indonesia, Alidar Utemuratov said: "Offering our new suite of digital products to companies and consumers in Indonesia is a natural step for us, a continuation of our past work in the region. We believe this is an exciting opportunity to bring value to this fast-growing consumer market with a population of more than 270mil and over 60mil companies. We are now setting our sights on expanding further and entering the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and MENA (Middle East and North Africa)".

5Qbe

5Qbe is a Kazakhstani digital platform for self-development and monetization of original content. The platform allows users to create their own multimedia channel and monetize their creativity by receiving payments directly to their bank account.

5Qit

5Qit is the first Kazakhstani digital platform for managing businesses. The "all in one" platform replaces several technological solutions at an affordable price and allows remote business management through a mobile application from anywhere in the world.

Naiza

NAIZA is a leading Kazakhstan sports promotion company in Central Asia with its own media production.

DAR Team

DAR Team is a professional fighting team that serves as a platform for professional growth and preparation of fighters for the world arena. Today, DAR TEAM has 30 fighters, including such famous UFC fighters as Shavkat Rakhmonov and Asu Almabaev.

- ENDS -

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005055/en/

Contacts:

Contact for media:

Zarina Buyenbayeva

PR manager

ZBuyenbayeva@dar.io

Telephone: +7 702 9410056