

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its monetary policy decision at 12:30 pm ET in the Asian session on Tuesday. The RBA is widely expected to hold its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.60 percent in its May meeting.



Ahead of the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the aussie rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it fell against the euro and the NZ dollar.



As of 12:25 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6630 against the U.S. dollar, 91.21 against the yen, 1.6563 against the euro and 1.0731 against the NZ dollar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX