

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia released its monetary policy decision at 12:30 pm ET in the Asian session on Tuesday. The RBA raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 3.85 percent.



After the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar rose against its major rivals.



As of 12:31 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6683 against the U.S. dollar, 91.96 against the yen, 1.6437 against the euro and 1.0805 against the NZ dollar.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX