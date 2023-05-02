The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.50 as from today, 02.05.2023.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
|07:10
Kitron ASA: Kitron: Ex dividend NOK 0.50 today
The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.50 as from today, 02.05.2023.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
|Fr
Kitron ASA - Notification of Primary insider transaction
The primary insider Kristoffer Asklöv, COO of Kitron ASA, has today acquired 5,000 shares at a price of NOK 40.35.
Primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation
|Fr
Kitron ASA: Kitron: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2023
Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2023.
99 850 940 shares, amounting to 50,5 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.
All proposals were approved.
|Fr
Kitron: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA
Dividend amount: NOK 0.50 per share
Declared currency: NOK * Last day including right: 28 April 2023 * Ex-date: 2 May 2023 * Record date: 3 May 2023 * Payment date: On or about 18 May 2023
|Fr
Kitron ASA: Kitron: Q1 2023 - Record performance and strengthened outlook
Kitron today reported first-quarter results showing record levels for revenue and profits. The outlook for 2023 is lifted due to strong demand and further easing of supply constraints.
Kitron's...
