InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 02

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / The Company announces that on 28 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|28 April 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,800
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 53.6000
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.6000
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 54.2200
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,857,975 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,800 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 28 April 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,800
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.6000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.6000
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 54.2200
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
28/04/2023
08:11:25
BST
66
54.4000
XLON
757083154680302
28/04/2023
08:56:37
BST
65
54.3400
XLON
757083154684442
28/04/2023
09:14:06
BST
93
54.1000
XLON
757083154685918
28/04/2023
09:29:19
BST
40
53.8200
XLON
757083154686984
28/04/2023
09:33:28
BST
83
53.8200
XLON
757083154687339
28/04/2023
10:05:26
BST
40
53.6000
XLON
757083154689845
28/04/2023
10:05:26
BST
46
53.6000
XLON
757083154689846
28/04/2023
10:49:30
BST
134
53.9600
XLON
757083154692823
28/04/2023
11:51:44
BST
109
53.9200
XLON
757083154695588
28/04/2023
12:28:03
BST
77
54.0200
XLON
757083154697245
28/04/2023
13:18:06
BST
115
54.0200
XLON
757083154699844
28/04/2023
13:37:19
BST
101
54.0000
XLON
757083154701144
28/04/2023
14:00:52
BST
107
54.0400
XLON
757083154702453
28/04/2023
14:12:43
BST
72
53.9800
XLON
757083154703144
28/04/2023
14:29:59
BST
8
54.0000
XLON
757083154704423
28/04/2023
14:29:59
BST
68
54.0000
XLON
757083154704424
28/04/2023
14:33:31
BST
82
54.0200
XLON
757083154705565
28/04/2023
14:39:11
BST
122
54.1200
XLON
757083154706520
28/04/2023
14:45:36
BST
76
54.0800
XLON
757083154707355
28/04/2023
14:51:16
BST
74
54.1800
XLON
757083154708554
28/04/2023
14:58:07
BST
49
54.2400
XLON
757083154709646
28/04/2023
14:59:32
BST
78
54.2200
XLON
757083154709834
28/04/2023
15:07:22
BST
3
54.3800
XLON
757083154711353
28/04/2023
15:07:22
BST
4
54.3800
XLON
757083154711352
28/04/2023
15:07:22
BST
97
54.3800
XLON
757083154711354
28/04/2023
15:13:38
BST
101
54.4000
XLON
757083154712727
28/04/2023
15:23:59
BST
80
54.6000
XLON
757083154714497
28/04/2023
15:25:58
BST
76
54.5800
XLON
757083154714849
28/04/2023
15:32:00
BST
4
54.5000
XLON
757083154716059
28/04/2023
15:32:00
BST
73
54.5000
XLON
757083154716060
28/04/2023
15:38:08
BST
90
54.4600
XLON
757083154717096
28/04/2023
15:44:55
BST
78
54.5000
XLON
757083154718368
28/04/2023
15:57:16
BST
134
54.6000
XLON
757083154720570
28/04/2023
16:06:17
BST
93
54.4800
XLON
757083154722814
28/04/2023
16:20:49
BST
108
54.5200
XLON
757083154725404
28/04/2023
16:25:06
BST
88
54.5200
XLON
757083154726226
28/04/2023
16:29:59
BST
66
54.6000
XLON
757083154727775
