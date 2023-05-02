Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
27.04.23
09:30 Uhr
62,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,59 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,5063,5009:22
63,0063,5009:21
ACCESSWIRE
02.05.2023 | 08:02
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 02

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / The Company announces that on 28 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:28 April 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,800
Lowest price paid per share:£ 53.6000
Highest price paid per share:£ 54.6000
Average price paid per share:£ 54.2200

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,857,975 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,800 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 28 April 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,800

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.6000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.6000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 54.2200

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

28/04/2023

08:11:25

BST

66

54.4000

XLON

757083154680302

28/04/2023

08:56:37

BST

65

54.3400

XLON

757083154684442

28/04/2023

09:14:06

BST

93

54.1000

XLON

757083154685918

28/04/2023

09:29:19

BST

40

53.8200

XLON

757083154686984

28/04/2023

09:33:28

BST

83

53.8200

XLON

757083154687339

28/04/2023

10:05:26

BST

40

53.6000

XLON

757083154689845

28/04/2023

10:05:26

BST

46

53.6000

XLON

757083154689846

28/04/2023

10:49:30

BST

134

53.9600

XLON

757083154692823

28/04/2023

11:51:44

BST

109

53.9200

XLON

757083154695588

28/04/2023

12:28:03

BST

77

54.0200

XLON

757083154697245

28/04/2023

13:18:06

BST

115

54.0200

XLON

757083154699844

28/04/2023

13:37:19

BST

101

54.0000

XLON

757083154701144

28/04/2023

14:00:52

BST

107

54.0400

XLON

757083154702453

28/04/2023

14:12:43

BST

72

53.9800

XLON

757083154703144

28/04/2023

14:29:59

BST

8

54.0000

XLON

757083154704423

28/04/2023

14:29:59

BST

68

54.0000

XLON

757083154704424

28/04/2023

14:33:31

BST

82

54.0200

XLON

757083154705565

28/04/2023

14:39:11

BST

122

54.1200

XLON

757083154706520

28/04/2023

14:45:36

BST

76

54.0800

XLON

757083154707355

28/04/2023

14:51:16

BST

74

54.1800

XLON

757083154708554

28/04/2023

14:58:07

BST

49

54.2400

XLON

757083154709646

28/04/2023

14:59:32

BST

78

54.2200

XLON

757083154709834

28/04/2023

15:07:22

BST

3

54.3800

XLON

757083154711353

28/04/2023

15:07:22

BST

4

54.3800

XLON

757083154711352

28/04/2023

15:07:22

BST

97

54.3800

XLON

757083154711354

28/04/2023

15:13:38

BST

101

54.4000

XLON

757083154712727

28/04/2023

15:23:59

BST

80

54.6000

XLON

757083154714497

28/04/2023

15:25:58

BST

76

54.5800

XLON

757083154714849

28/04/2023

15:32:00

BST

4

54.5000

XLON

757083154716059

28/04/2023

15:32:00

BST

73

54.5000

XLON

757083154716060

28/04/2023

15:38:08

BST

90

54.4600

XLON

757083154717096

28/04/2023

15:44:55

BST

78

54.5000

XLON

757083154718368

28/04/2023

15:57:16

BST

134

54.6000

XLON

757083154720570

28/04/2023

16:06:17

BST

93

54.4800

XLON

757083154722814

28/04/2023

16:20:49

BST

108

54.5200

XLON

757083154725404

28/04/2023

16:25:06

BST

88

54.5200

XLON

757083154726226

28/04/2023

16:29:59

BST

66

54.6000

XLON

757083154727775

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752371/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-May-02

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.