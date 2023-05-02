InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 02

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / The Company announces that on 28 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 28 April 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,800 Lowest price paid per share: £ 53.6000 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.6000 Average price paid per share: £ 54.2200

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,857,975 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,800 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 28 April 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,800 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.6000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.6000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 54.2200

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 28/04/2023 08:11:25 BST 66 54.4000 XLON 757083154680302 28/04/2023 08:56:37 BST 65 54.3400 XLON 757083154684442 28/04/2023 09:14:06 BST 93 54.1000 XLON 757083154685918 28/04/2023 09:29:19 BST 40 53.8200 XLON 757083154686984 28/04/2023 09:33:28 BST 83 53.8200 XLON 757083154687339 28/04/2023 10:05:26 BST 40 53.6000 XLON 757083154689845 28/04/2023 10:05:26 BST 46 53.6000 XLON 757083154689846 28/04/2023 10:49:30 BST 134 53.9600 XLON 757083154692823 28/04/2023 11:51:44 BST 109 53.9200 XLON 757083154695588 28/04/2023 12:28:03 BST 77 54.0200 XLON 757083154697245 28/04/2023 13:18:06 BST 115 54.0200 XLON 757083154699844 28/04/2023 13:37:19 BST 101 54.0000 XLON 757083154701144 28/04/2023 14:00:52 BST 107 54.0400 XLON 757083154702453 28/04/2023 14:12:43 BST 72 53.9800 XLON 757083154703144 28/04/2023 14:29:59 BST 8 54.0000 XLON 757083154704423 28/04/2023 14:29:59 BST 68 54.0000 XLON 757083154704424 28/04/2023 14:33:31 BST 82 54.0200 XLON 757083154705565 28/04/2023 14:39:11 BST 122 54.1200 XLON 757083154706520 28/04/2023 14:45:36 BST 76 54.0800 XLON 757083154707355 28/04/2023 14:51:16 BST 74 54.1800 XLON 757083154708554 28/04/2023 14:58:07 BST 49 54.2400 XLON 757083154709646 28/04/2023 14:59:32 BST 78 54.2200 XLON 757083154709834 28/04/2023 15:07:22 BST 3 54.3800 XLON 757083154711353 28/04/2023 15:07:22 BST 4 54.3800 XLON 757083154711352 28/04/2023 15:07:22 BST 97 54.3800 XLON 757083154711354 28/04/2023 15:13:38 BST 101 54.4000 XLON 757083154712727 28/04/2023 15:23:59 BST 80 54.6000 XLON 757083154714497 28/04/2023 15:25:58 BST 76 54.5800 XLON 757083154714849 28/04/2023 15:32:00 BST 4 54.5000 XLON 757083154716059 28/04/2023 15:32:00 BST 73 54.5000 XLON 757083154716060 28/04/2023 15:38:08 BST 90 54.4600 XLON 757083154717096 28/04/2023 15:44:55 BST 78 54.5000 XLON 757083154718368 28/04/2023 15:57:16 BST 134 54.6000 XLON 757083154720570 28/04/2023 16:06:17 BST 93 54.4800 XLON 757083154722814 28/04/2023 16:20:49 BST 108 54.5200 XLON 757083154725404 28/04/2023 16:25:06 BST 88 54.5200 XLON 757083154726226 28/04/2023 16:29:59 BST 66 54.6000 XLON 757083154727775

