BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 April 2023 its issued share capital consisted of 101,000,161 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 30 April 2023, the Company held 16,928,777 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 101,000,161 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098



Date: 02 May 2023