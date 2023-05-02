KR1 plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

2 May 2023

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 31 March 2023.

Net Asset Value £108,712,350 Shares in issue 177,369,520 NAV per share 61.29p USD/GBP rate (as at 31 March 2023) $1.2345 Income from digital assets (*) £582,804 (*) Top 10 assets/holdings Asset GBP equivalent % of portfolio Lido ("LDO") £27,153,240 24.98% Polkadot ("DOT") £20,945,718 19.27% Cosmos ("ATOM") £13,033,599 11.99% Rocket Pool ("RPL") £7,645,500 7.03% Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £5,905,502 5.43% Zee Prime II £5,486,974 5.05% Moonbeam ("GLMR") £4,428,291 4.07% Astar ("ASTR") £2,939,933 2.70% Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**) £2,337,563 2.15% USD Coin ("USDC") £1,797,016 1.65%

(*) For the purposes of KR1's monthly unaudited NAV update, 'Income from digital assets' is defined as the aggregate income from staking rewards and parachain rewards for the relevant monthly period and excludes any other forms of income.

(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").



The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS-

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).