

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 92.39 against the yen and a 1-week high of 1.0832 against the NZ dollar, from early lows of 90.36 and 1.0725, respectively.



Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to near 2-week highs of 1.6377, 0.6709 and 0.9078 from early lows of 1.6583, 0.6620 and 0.8969, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 94.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the kiwi, 1.61 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback and 0.91 against the loonie.



