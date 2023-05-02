

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against its most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to near a 5-month high of 85.35 against the yen and near a 2-week high of 1.7728 against the euro, from early lows of 84.69 and 1.7801, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.6197 from an early low of 0.6163.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.74 against the euro and 0.64 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX