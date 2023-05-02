Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
WKN: A0N95A | ISIN: LT0000128092 | Ticker-Symbol: YG4
Berlin
02.05.23
08:15 Uhr
1,475 Euro
-0,005
-0,34 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2023 | 08:22
AB Linas Agro Group: notification on transactions in the issuer's securities by the managers and persons closely associated with the managers of the Company

AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company, the Issuer), received notifications from the Company's executives and the persons closely related to the executives regarding the transactions in the Issuers' securities (enclosed).

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)

Attachment

  • 2023-04-28_Notification on transactions concluded by managers_A.Pranckevicius (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c5369dd3-8792-4c1f-9ec4-91eadaee751e)

