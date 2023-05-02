Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHPG | ISIN: SE0014960431 | Ticker-Symbol: 6QP
Frankfurt
02.05.23
08:17 Uhr
6,805 Euro
-0,200
-2,86 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RE:NEWCELL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RE:NEWCELL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
02.05.2023 | 08:26
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's Production Development in April 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 02, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

For the period 1 April to 30 April, Renewcell 1 produced approximately 1,600 metric tons of prime quality dissolving pulp (within specification for Circulose®). About 1,350 metric tons were delivered to customers during the period. Total production output at Renewcell 1, including prime quality, was approximately 1,700 metric tons of dissolving pulp during the period.

Contact

Toby Lawton, CFO
investors@renewcell.com

Attachments

Renewcell's production development in April 2023

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752392/Renewcells-Production-Development-in-April-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.