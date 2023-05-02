Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's Production Development in April 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 02, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

For the period 1 April to 30 April, Renewcell 1 produced approximately 1,600 metric tons of prime quality dissolving pulp (within specification for Circulose®). About 1,350 metric tons were delivered to customers during the period. Total production output at Renewcell 1, including prime quality, was approximately 1,700 metric tons of dissolving pulp during the period.

Contact

Toby Lawton, CFO

investors@renewcell.com

Attachments

Renewcell's production development in April 2023

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752392/Renewcells-Production-Development-in-April-2023