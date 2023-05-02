DJ Superdry plc: SPC-Statement re Press Comment

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.

2 May 2023

Superdry PLC

("Superdry" or the "Company")

Response to press speculation

The Board of Superdry plc ("the Company") has noted the press speculation regarding a potential fundraising by the Company.

Further to the Company's announcement on 14 April 2023, the Company confirms that it is in positive discussions with certain institutional and other investors with regards to a proposed equity fundraising of up to c.20% of the Company's issued share capital. Julian Dunkerton, the Company's founder and CEO, intends to significantly participate in the equity raise and provide a material underwriting commitment, reflecting his confidence in the long-term prospects of the business.

A further announcement regarding the fundraising will be made in due course as appropriate.

On publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, the inside information contained herein is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Superdry Plc is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial Officer.

