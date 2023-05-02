Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
02.05.23
09:31 Uhr
1,016 Euro
+0,041
+4,21 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9521,03409:38
0,9581,01609:38
Dow Jones News
02.05.2023 | 08:31
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Superdry plc: SPC-Statement re Press Comment

DJ Superdry plc: SPC-Statement re Press Comment

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: SPC-Statement re Press Comment 02-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.

2 May 2023

Superdry PLC

("Superdry" or the "Company")

Response to press speculation

The Board of Superdry plc ("the Company") has noted the press speculation regarding a potential fundraising by the Company.

Further to the Company's announcement on 14 April 2023, the Company confirms that it is in positive discussions with certain institutional and other investors with regards to a proposed equity fundraising of up to c.20% of the Company's issued share capital. Julian Dunkerton, the Company's founder and CEO, intends to significantly participate in the equity raise and provide a material underwriting commitment, reflecting his confidence in the long-term prospects of the business.

A further announcement regarding the fundraising will be made in due course as appropriate.

For further information 

Superdry 
Shaun Wills       shaun.wills@superdry.com    +44 (0) 1242 586747 
Chris MacDonald     investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
 
Peel Hunt LLP                      +44 (0) 2074 188900 
George Sellar 
Mike Burke 
 
Liberum Capital Limited                 +44 (0) 2031 002000 
John Fishley 
Edward Thomas 
 
Media Enquiries 
Tim Danaher       superdry@brunswickgroup.com   +44 (0) 207 4045959

On publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, the inside information contained herein is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Superdry Plc is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial Officer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: SPC 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 240524 
EQS News ID:  1621371 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621371&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.