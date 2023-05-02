

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading update for the first four months of the financial year, The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L), stated that current trading continues to be very encouraging. The Group has been able to deliver approximately 5 million pounds of incremental annualised cost savings. The Group expects to benefit from approximately 70% of the approximately 5 million pounds of annualised cost savings in fiscal 2023, with the full benefit flowing through from fiscal 2024 onwards.



The Group noted that the combination of encouraging current trading and incremental cost savings provides confidence that TRG is tracking ahead of management expectations on its medium-term margin accretion and deleveraging plans.



