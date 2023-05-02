AM Best will hold its popular annual Reinsurance Market Briefing at the 2023 Rendez-Vous de Septembre (Rendez-Vous) on Sunday, 10 September at 10:15 a.m. (CEST) at the Hotel Hermitage in Monte Carlo.

The briefing is a valuable opportunity for reinsurance market insight and opinion, ahead of the Rendez-Vous' busy week of bilateral meeting schedules. It will feature AM Best's senior management and analytical personnel from the rating agency's international offices, who will also be participating in meetings throughout the reinsurance conference.

In late March, AM Best maintained its stable outlooks on both the global non-life and global life reinsurance segments. Chief among the factors cited in maintaining the global non-life outlook were positive pricing momentum and growing demand. As for the global life sector, positive factors in the stable outlook included elevated but manageable mortality levels in 2022 and the market's concentration in a few well-capitalized companies.

The September briefing will highlight AM Best's ongoing monitoring and analytical perspective of the global reinsurance market. Agenda topics include:

AM Best's trend analysis on the global reinsurance segment;

Will pricing discipline be maintained?

Global reinsurance outlook and the drivers of future rating movements;

Capital management challenges; will new capital appear?

Impact of alternative capital and ILS;

Key rating issues impacting all reinsurers.

To register online, please click on the following link: Reinsurance Market Briefing AM Best Rendez-Vous de Septembre. Please click here for further information about the next edition of the annual Rendez-Vous, which takes place across Monaco between 9-13 Septembre.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

