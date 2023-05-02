Anzeige
02.05.2023
IRP Systems Expands Its Global Presence With a New Office in Spain

TEL-AVIV, Israel and BARCELONA, Spain, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRP Systems, the leading provider of cutting-edge electric powertrain solutions, announced today the opening of a new office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition to serving as the company's business and R&D center in Europe, the office will also provide customer support to its clients in the region.

This new office joins IRP's office in India, further expanding the company's presence in key markets. IRP's hyperlocal strategy offers its customers high proximity, thereby reducing lead times, providing immediate support and R&D services, and streamlining supply chain processes while reducing operational emissions.

The company places a high priority on the European market in light of both the European Union's efforts to combat global warming and the industry's and consumers' pursuit of highly accessible, affordable, and reliable electric vehicles. The newly opened office will enable IRP to grow its business and expand its collaboration with industry players.

IRP's CEO, Moran Price said: "We are expanding our global footprint into one of the world's most important e-mobility markets. In addition to better supporting our customers and design wins in Europe, we'll be able to attract top talent from the automotive industry and strengthen our capabilities on the way to making electric vehicles the new norm."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/irp-systems-expands-its-global-presence-with-a-new-office-in-spain-301811951.html

