Revolve Renewable Power Corp.: Revolve Announces Release Date for Q3 2023 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV) ("Revolve" or the "Company") an owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects is pleased to announce that it plans to release its Q3, 2023 financial statements on May 30, 2023 before the markets open at 8am Eastern Time.

The Company will publish its Q3 financial statements along with supplementary information providing an update on the business.

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar and battery storage projects in the US and Mexico with a portfolio of approx. 2,350MW under development. The Company has a second division, Revolve Renewable Business Solutions which installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve Renewable Business Solutions currently has an operating portfolio of 2.85MW with an additional 6.2MW under construction phase and 71.8MW under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" (or "RTB") status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Going forward, Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating DG (distributed generation) assets.

